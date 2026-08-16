Seahawks Most Glaring Preseason Week One Disappointment (And What Comes Next)

The Seahawks scored seven points in 60 minutes. They had 49 net passing yards, and 156 total yards. They allowed eleven third down conversions out of fifteen tries. Both Dallas quarterbacks had a QB rating above 118. They failed to score on three red zone trips. Overall, it was a rough start to the season, so there’s plenty of disappointment to go around.

The Mild Concerns

The offensive line performed poorly for the Seahawks, which is readily evident just by watching the game. But none of the starters on the line played, and at least some of the second stringers (Josh Jones, Olu Oluwatimi, Mason Richman) looked pretty good. The problem spots were mostly players that won’t make the team, like Bobby Hart and Logan Brown.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bobby Hart (66) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I also wasn’t impressed by the cornerback play, as Shemar Jean-Charles was beaten repeatedly, but he’s another longshot for the 53. The defensive line was driven back over and over again against the run, which isn’t a big surprise when the top three interior linemen sit out. Rylie Mills, who is undersized anyway, was the only meaningful tackle who played.

A Pass Rush To Forget

The Seahawks amassed zero sacks and, according to ESPN, two quarterback hits. Those hits came from J.R Singleton, a defensive tackler, and Mike Morris, a tweener. The entire pass rush failed to perform, but there was nothing coming from the edge in particular. And for this Seahawks team, that may end up mattering, given their roster makeup.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jalan Gaines (47) plays defense against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I didn’t think Jalan Gaines or Jared Ivey played poorly, for what it’s worth, but neither saw much action getting to the quarterback. Connor O’Toole, Marvin Jones Jr, and Aidan Hubbard had opportunities and didn’t stand out. This player group could have used at least one notable performance, someone who might be able to pick up some meaningful reps.

Holding Out For A Hero

The Seahawks are leaning on a four-man edge rotation this season. Two of the four are over 32 years old, and a third is turning 30 in December and might be past his prime anyway. It’s a group that leans on having a tight rotation and depth rather than a singular superstar. In short, it’s a rotation that could use a fifth player who can provide quality, impactful snaps.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard (91) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on this game, the Seahawks don’t currently have that fifth player. Hopefully, we can get a better view of that group of potential candidates in a future game, or we may end up looking outside the current roster for such a player.

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