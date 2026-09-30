Six Players the Seattle Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week 4

Throughout the 2027 College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

Julian Sayin Feeds The Beast

Maybe it’s not hard to play quarterback when you’re throwing the ball to Jeremiah Smith. Or when you get to play behind a bunch of future NFL offensive linemen. But Julian Sayin couldn’t have done much better last week, throwing for 367 yards and 4 touchdowns, while running for 29 and another touchdown. He remains a valuable piece of this draft class.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) signals during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t Let Fluff Bothwell’s Name Fool You

With a name like that, you might not believe the Mississippi State running back is someone worthy of NFL consideration. But he announced himself a few days ago, with 122 rushing and 55 receiving, and a touchdown in both facets, helping beat Missouri in a notable upset. Keep an eye on this one as a day three sleeper, which is the sweet spot for a new Seattle RB.

Anthony Boswell Has Entered The Conversation

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defesnive linebacker Ben Roberts (13). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Cougars are ranked, and one reason why is the play of their offensive line. Anthony Boswell, their starting center, leads the way. With him at the front of things, allowing no pressures and helping generate just over 200 rushing yards, the Cougars rolled. In a center class with a fair few decent names, Boswell is starting to stand out.

Colin Simmons Is That Guy

Who else was it going to be this week? When you drop 5.5 sacks in a single game on a good Tennessee team, even if you cancel one out with an absurd celebration penalty, you’re that dude. Ten total pressures, and Texas needed every last one of them to win. He’s almost certainly a top five pick, but he’s still impossible to ignore.

Texas edge Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) is sacked again during a college football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Austin Romaine Isn’t Just A Sidekick

Romaine isn’t the Texas Tech linebacker most people are thinking about right now. Ben Roberts is the one who’s getting most of the attention, but this week it’s all about Austin. 8 tackles and two pick sixes, while also allowing a whopping 4 yards on 6 coverage targets. You can’t get much more impactful than that. Watch for him in the draft.

KJ Bolden Is Your Top Safety, And That’s Why

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) in action against the Tennessee State Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As time goes by, it becomes more clear that Bolden will be the top safety drafted next year. Even in a game where he only recorded one tackle, he stands out, recording an interception and a quarterback pressure, generating an 89.9 PFF grade for his efforts. Another Georgia Bulldog destined to be great in the NFL, and maybe he’ll do it as a Seahawk.

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