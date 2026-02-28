3 DBs Who Should Be Climbing Seahawks’ Board After Day 2 of NFL Combine

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks could be in danger of losing several key members of their secondary, including safety Coby Bryant, as well as cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen.

That's why paying attention to the cornerbacks who participated in drills during the second day of the NFL Scouting Combine was important for general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald.

Fortunately, there were some impressive players to watch. Here's a look at three such prospects who performed well on Friday, and should be climbing up Seattle's draft board.

Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest winners during Friday's session was Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette. His 2025 tape wasn't as impressive as previous seasons, but NFL.com's Chad Reuter says he helped himself tremendously during drills.

"Everette's 2025 game film was not elite, but he ran a stellar 4.38-second 40-yard dash (1.54 10-yard split) at 6-foot-1 1/4 and 196 pounds. He displayed his explosiveness with a 37 1/2-inch vertical, too. His hands were solid in field drills, extending away from his frame to secure passes with and high-pointing deep throws better than most other participants," Reuter wrote.

Everette has played against some of the best wideouts in the nation and has risen to the occasion when the lights are brightest. That, coupled with his work in Indianapolis, should have him on Seattle's radar.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks met with Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman during the Scouting Combine, showing they have interest in one of the top safeties in the class. Thieneman is a logical target for Seattle at pick No. 32, but the only question now is whether he lasts that long.

Thieneman had a 41-inch vertical and 10-5 broad jump, as well as a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. He proved to be an incredible athlete, which might have him climbing up everyone's draft board.

If he does happen to last until Seattle is on the clock, Thieneman could be another intriguing player for Macdonald's defense.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds speaks at the podium during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

At 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, D'Angelo Ponds has plenty of doubters as he prepares for the NFL draft. Despite his solid work for the National Champion Indiana Hoosiers, there will be plenty of general managers who don't want to give him a shot due to his size.

That would be a mistake since Ponds is simply a playmaker. He had 33 pass deflections, 10.5 tackles for loss, and seven interceptions in three collegiate seasons. He showed off his athleticism with a 43.5-inch vertical jump on Friday, and should be high on the Seahawks' board.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter