Nick Emmanwori's College Replacement Could Make Sense For Seahawks in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are fond of defensive backs from South Carolina, as evidenced from last year's draft when they took Nick Emmanwori in the second round.

The Seahawks might have a chance to do the same in this year's draft with Emmanwori's replacement, Brandon Cisse, entering the NFL with his radar roughly around the same spot going into the Scouting Combine. ESPN insider Field Yates believes Cisse will improve his stock during the Combine weekend.

"He is one of the most explosive players in the draft, which is apparent when watching his tape. A vertical jump north of 40 inches would come as no surprise (expect an impressive broad jump, too), and he'll blaze the 40 as well. Cisse was a movable chess piece during his college career. A strong week in Indy will strengthen his case to be a first-round selection," Yates wrote.

Brandon Cisse Could Make Sense For Seahawks

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are in need of adding a strong player to the secondary with the team likely losing some combination of Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe and Coby Bryant. This puts cornerback at the top of the list for positions to address in the NFL Draft and Cisse is currently a player that could be in range with the Seahawks at the No. 32 overall pick.

However, with a strong showing at the NFL Combine, Cisse could move up draft boards, knocking him out of range for the Seahawks. Ironically enough, last year's biggest riser up draft boards after the Combine was Emmanwori, but he ended up getting passed by every team choosing in the first round and went early in the second to the Seahawks.

Cisse could fit that role this year if he has a really good showing at the Combine, but with a strong defensive back class, he still might be available when the Seahawks are on the clock at the end of the first round.

Cisse's ability to play different positions in the secondary, like Emmanwori, makes him someone the Seahawks should value, along with other teams. It's the ability to mix and match that will help him fit in like a glove with the Seahawks and the team should do everything in its power to try and make sure he is at the top of the priority list for Seattle.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter