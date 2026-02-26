Three NFL Draft Positions the Seahawks Will Focus on at the Combine

The Seattle Seahawks are going to be very vigilant over the next few days watching draft hopefuls work out at the Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Seahawks need depth at every position, but there are three the team could target more than others, especially with their first three picks in the first two days of the draft. Here's a look at the three positions the Seahawks will look at with more focus.

Thursday - Linebackers

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are in need of adding some outside linebacker help, with Boye Mafe likely leaving the team in free agency. The Seahawks could benefit from some depth at the pass rushing spots, and they could use one of their early picks to take a linebacker.

This year's linebacker class is intriguing at the top, with players like Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Texas Tech's David Bailey leading the way. However, both will be off the board for a long time before the Seahawks get a chance to make a pick. The Seahawks could hypothetically trade up, but they have limited draft capital to work with as they hold just four draft picks.

Ultimately, the Seahawks will be able to land a top prospect in one of the first few rounds, so they should be content with their options.

Friday - Defensive Backs

The Seahawks are in need of adding some cornerback help with the possibility of Josh Jobe, Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant all leaving in free agency. In fact, the defensive backs are probably the most important position on this list for the Seahawks to watch this weekend.

The hope is that the Seahawks find someone who can immediately jump into a starting role for them. Luckily, there are plenty of players who fit the bill that could be available with the No. 32 overall pick, which include Clemson's Avieon Terrell, Tennessee's Colton Hood and Arizona State's Keith Abney II.

Saturday - Running Backs

The Seahawks are also in need of adding a running back, with Zach Charbonnet tearing his ACL and Kenneth Walker III going into free agency. If the team can retain Walker, it likely pushes the need for a running back down on the priority list, but if both aren't part of Seattle's plans for the 2026 season, it's possible the team could draft one on Day 2.

This year's running back class isn't as deep as last year's, but there will be capable diamonds in the rough if the Seahawks dig well enough.

