3 'Hard Knocks' Storylines For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are going to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks this summer, which means they will be the team people are paying a little bit more attention to during training camp.

Training camp is still several months away, but with the Hard Knocks news coming up, here's a look at three potential storylines the producers will be looking to tell come summer time.

Can Seahawks Repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's very rare for the reigning Super Bowl champions to be featured on Hard Knocks because there was a restriction for playoff teams that was lifted just a year ago.

The relaxation of these rules allows the Seahawks to be the featured team on Hard Knocks, and that creates the possibility of an intriguing storyline.

Very rarely in Hard Knocks history have we been able to see how a defending Super Bowl champion operates the following season, and now we will get that chance. It's the first time a defending Super Bowl champion has been the featured team on Hard Knocks since the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2001 season, which was the first year of the documentary's run.

Who Will Start at Running Back?

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks will have a major decision to make at running back this offseason after Kenneth Walker III left in free agency to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Zach Charbonnet would be a natural player to rise into that starting role, but his torn ACL that he suffered in the playoffs will keep him out for most of the season. Therefore, the Seahawks have to find someone new to lead the rushing attack.

There are options on the roster currently with George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, and Emanuel Wilson, who signed with the team on a one-year deal from the Green Bay Packers this offseason. There is also a chance the Seahawks end up drafting a running back, which could throw a new option to the mix.

Brian Fleury Takes Over as OC

San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Fleury. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Seahawks offense really clicked last season with Klint Kubiak as the offensive coordinator, but it won't be the same for 2026. Kubiak became the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving a vacancy in Seattle on the coaching staff.

Enter Brian Fleury, the former tight ends coach and run game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers last season. Fleury will be tasked with keeping some consistency with the Seahawks offense as they try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter