3 Seahawks Most Impacted by Josh Jobe Signing

The Seattle Seahawks avoided defensive disaster on Monday once the free agency legal tampering period opened up. After already watching safety Coby Bryant walk to the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks negotiated a steal with a rising star.

Cornerback Josh Jobe is returning to the Seahawks on a three-year, $24 million deal ($8 million APY), solidifying his position as the team's No. 2 corner behind Devon Witherspoon if Riq Woolen goes elsewhere.

Jobe, a 2022 undrafted free agent, was statistically one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the league in 2025 after originally joining the Seahawks the season prior. Now he's got his payday.

The Seahawks bringing Jobe back will have a ripple effect through the roster. Here are three players on the team that the deal will impact.

Riq Woolen

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This is the obvious one. Jobe's price tag ended up being lower than expected (Spotrac projected $9.7 million annually), and he seemed the most likely among him and Woolen to return. Now that the deal is done, it seems even more unlikely that Woolen will be back next season.

Spotrac has Woolen's market value projected to be $8.19 million per year, but that appears outdated. Woolen's athleticism and overall physical traits make him an extremely attractive option for teams that are lacking size and speed in their secondary.

Nothing's certain, but it appears even more likely Woolen will play for another team in 2026.

Devon Witherspoon

The impact of Jobe's deal is opposite for Witherspoon. Since it was a cheaper deal than expected, that saves the Seahawks more wiggle room as they look to extend Witherspoon beyond 2026.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft isn't going to be cheap, and this should help the Seahawks in their negotiations at the top of the market. Incoming extensions for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon are likely the reason they have already let Kenneth Walker III and Bryant walk, as they couldn't meet the price tag.

Nehemiah Pritchett

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pritchett, a 2024 fifth-round pick, has had his opportunities at times to get on the field on defense. However, Pritchett hasn't shown he can be trusted to step into a starting cornerback role, and that's why retaining either Woolen or Jobe was critical.

It's a win for the Seahawks' secondary overall, but it is a hit to a young player's hopes of being passed the reins. If Woolen doesn't return, Pritchett will likely still get more opportunities to see the field, but that's also dependent on what Seattle does in the draft.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter