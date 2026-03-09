Seahawks Should Be Disappointed After Coby Bryant, Bears Deal

The Seattle Seahawks are taking another hit in free agency.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears are signing Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant to a contract.

The Bears are signing safety Coby Bryant, per sources. pic.twitter.com/zTUGLfx0ZT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Bryant Joins Bears in Free Agency

The move comes after the Seahawks saw running back Kenneth Walker III sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, so both the offense and defense are losing key members early in the NFL's legal tampering period in free agency.

Bryant was more likely to re-sign with the Seahawks, so it's a bit of a gut-punch for the team, who wants to bring back as many members of their Super Bowl roster as possible. The Bears signed Bryant to a three-year deal worth $40 million, which will award him around $13 million per season.

That's a very rich deal for Bryant, but it is very much deserved. He played extremely well this past season for the Seahawks, recording 66 tackles in 15 games. He also had four interceptions, which was a career-high.

What's Next For Seahawks?

With the Seahawks officially missing out on Bryant, the team has to pivot towards other options. This makes Josh Jobe the likeliest Seahawks defender to re-sign with the team. The Seahawks are hoping to maintain one of the best defenses in the league, but that will be harder to do without Bryant in the fold.

Riq Woolen also has more of a likelihood to sign with the Seahawks, but he is still not at the top of the Seahawks' priority list. The Seahawks coaching staff and Woolen didn't see eye-to-eye all the time last season, but with Bryant now playing for the Bears, the chances of a possible return to Seattle for the former Pro Bowl cornerback is higher.

The Seahawks will also be looking at other free agents. Some of those players include Alontae Taylor of the New Orleans Saints, Greg Newsome II of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jamel Dean of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will also be searching for defensive backs early in the NFL Draft with picks in the first, second and third rounds on the first two days.

Bryant's deal with the Bears cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT.

