Seahawks to Sign Josh Jobe to $24 Million Contract

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back one of their free agents from their Super Bowl roster.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are signing cornerback Josh Jobe to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

"Sources: The Seahawks are re-signing CB Josh Jobe to a 3-year, $24M deal. Jobe, a former undrafted free agent, started 15 games last season for the Super Bowl champions — adding 12 passes defensed and 1 INT. He wanted to stay in Seattle and got his wish," Schultz tweeted.

Sources: The #Seahawks are re-signing CB Josh Jobe to a 3-year, $24M deal.



Jobe, a former undrafted free agent, started 15 games last season for the Super Bowl champions — adding 12 passes defensed and 1 INT. He wanted to stay in Seattle and got his wish. pic.twitter.com/NcKTusaE6h — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

Josh Jobe Back With Seahawks

Signing Jobe is important for the Seahawks because they already lost Coby Bryant in free agency after he signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Bears.

With this move, the Seahawks get some continuity with the secondary, which should make the "Dark Side" defense very happy. This means the Seahawks will have their nickel cornerback on the roster again for next season.

The Seahawks still have to figure out what to do at safety and on the outside cornerback because Riq Woolen is a free agent the team is unlikely to re-sign and Bryant is heading to the Bears.

It was a quiet first couple of hours for the Seahawks as majority of the teams in the league had already agreed to terms with a player or two early in the league's legal tampering period. The Seahawks lost a pair of players in running back Kenneth Walker III and the aforementioned Bryant, so it was looking a little bleak for the Super Bowl champions.

However, getting Jobe back in the fold is a massive win for the Seahawks. Jobe went undrafted in 2022 out of Alabama but signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played his first two seasons with the Eagles before being cut ahead of the 2024 season.

The Seahawks swooped in and signed Jobe to the practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster in the middle of the season in 2025. Jobe signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks and made the most of his opportunity. He played in 16 games for the team and made 15 starts, recording a career-high 54 tackles.

Jobe's deal won't become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter