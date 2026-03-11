4 Best Available Kenneth Walker III Replacements For Seahawks

The options are diminishing for the Seattle Seahawks at running back after losing Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's a situation that is becoming somewhat dire for Seattle, as Zach Charbonnet won't be ready for the start of the 2026 season (knee surgery), and it's a weak running back draft class. George Holani, a 2024 undrafted free agent, would be the starting back if the season began today.

With the clock ticking, here are four free-agent running back options the Seahawks should be looking at for next season.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spotrac projected annual salary: $2.968 million

The Seahawks have been monitoring the market for White, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

A third-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2022, White had his best season in 2023 when he totaled 272 carries for 990 yards and six touchdowns. He added 64 catches for 549 yards and three more touchdowns that same season, showing upside as a true dual-threat running back.

Still, White averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in a full-time role that season. He has shared the running back room with 2024 fourth-round pick Bucky Irving since. White isn't going to be as explosive as Walker, and he's less flashy overall, but he could be a decent bridge player at least until Charbonnet returns.

Brian Robinson Jr., San Francisco 49ers

Spotrac projected annual salary: $3.073 million

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Robinson has familiarity with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, even though he wasn't directly coaching the running back position. He's seldom been able to stay healthy, which is a concern, but Robinson could provide a spark in tandem with Holani.

Despite never playing all 17 games with the Commanders from 2022-24, Robinson produced a minimum of 733 yards rushing and peaked at 799 on 4.3 yards per carry in 2024. The receiving threat isn't there, but it'd be interesting to see what Robinson's ceiling could be in 2025 with a full share of carries.

Like all the remaining running backs, Robinson is expected to be much cheaper than Walker, which makes it easier to move on if it doesn't work out.

Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Spotrac projected annual salary: $1.753 million

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders (24) reacts after a carry against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This could be the veteran option, and the Seahawks could try to pair a younger running back with Sanders through the draft.

Sanders was never very productive in two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, rushing 184 times for 637 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in 27 games with the team. However, Sanders produced 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries back in 2022.

Yes, he's turning 29 before the next NFL season and played in just four games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 before suffering season-ending knee and ankle injuries. But he was off to an efficient start before those injuries, totaling 20 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Get Sanders, and bring in a backup plan if he doesn't work out.

Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Mitchell is the ultimate sleeper here. Spotrac hasn't even created a projected market value for Mitchell, and he's flying under the radar in the running back market.

The 2023 undrafted free agent was not tendered by the Ravens, meaning he is free to sign with any team. Seattle could get him for an extremely low price and see what his potential could be.

Mitchell played in 13 games in 2025 and totaled 59 carries for 341 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He's got the speed and chip on his shoulder to potentially be a solid replacement for Kenneth Walker III.

The Seahawks have to be willing to take a risk, and this is a cheap, 24-year-old risk with heavy potential upside.

