The Seahawks' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to take care of their own before they go out and sign any outside free agents.

This isn't a surprise considering the fact that the Seahawks won a Super Bowl this past season. So, it's a recipe for success already built-in. Of course, they can't completely run it back with the exact same group of players and a few of their champions have already left the team.

Riq Woolen is heading to the Philadelphia Eagles, Coby Bryant is joining the Chicago Bears and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is the biggest loss for the team. Yet, the Seahawks have not signed a replacement for Walker quite yet.

Seahawks Have to Find Walker Replacement

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III carries the ball against the New England Patriots. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seahawks don't have very many places to turn after losing Walker to the Chiefs. His backup for the past three seasons, Zach Charbonnet, tore his ACL during the playoffs and is expected to miss part of the 2026 season.

The Seahawks did agree to a deal with third-string running back George Holani. But he should not be expected to carry the load of a top running back for the Seahawks. Therefore, the Seahawks are going to need to bring in someone else to help shoulder the load that Walker is no longer dealing with.

The Seahawks could also look to get Walker's primary replacement in the draft, but with only four picks to work with and rookies harboring a whole lot of uncertainty, it should be in Seattle's best interest to make a different kind of move.

Veteran free agents at the running back position still unsigned include Joe Mixon of the Houston Texans. Najee Harris of the Los Angeles Chargers. Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs. Rashad White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brian Robinson Jr., who was with the San Francisco 49ers this past season.

Robinson might make sense given his connection to new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who served as the team's run game coordinator last season. The 49ers traded for Robinson during training camp to become Christian McCaffrey's backup for the season. Perhaps he will move up to the pacific northwest to join the Seahawks for 2026.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter