This Free Agency Rumor Should Terrify Seahawks Fans

The first two days of the NFL Free Agency period for the Seattle Seahawks have been spent on retaining as much of their Super Bowl-winning talent as possible. Seattle has re-signed some of their talented starters and reliable role players during the early free agency process.

The Seahawks lost some very talented players, including Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III. His departure should easily be the most impactful this offseason and the upcoming season, as he meant so much to the Seahawks’ offense. Not only are the Seahawks without their first-string running back, but second-string running back Zach Charbonnet will be out for a good portion of the season while he recovers from an ACL tear.

Top Projected Path at Running Back for Seattle

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The longer the Seahawks don’t find an answer to who the first-string running back is, the less valuable the options are. The Seahawks missed out on solid running backs on the first day of legal tampering, like Travis Etienne and Tyler Allgeier. There are still some options available, like Rachaad White, but Emerald Spectrum and Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith believes the Seahawks have a scenario in place.

Smith believes the Seahawks are shooting for San Francisco 49ers’ Brian Robinson Jr. to be the veteran to be the main back to start the season. Robinson would be back to being a starter in the league while the Seahawks aim for a younger playmaker in the backfield through the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks could go for a running back in the first or second round. Players like Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price and Penn State’s Kayton Allen would be available. The Seahawks could use a third round pick on a valuable player like Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. Or Washington Jonah Coleman.

Why Fans Should Be Secured

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Fleury watches the action in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Fans of the Seahawks should be concerned about how the team will set up its offense this upcoming season with a new first-time offensive coordinator in Brian Fleury. The front office’s plan for the offseason is to ensure they don’t overpay for players, but they have the eighth-most salary cap space this offseason at $32.3 million.

If Robinson is the No. 1 target for Seattle’s backfield, he will need support with a rookie running back with only one of the four picks Seattle has in the Draft. Robinson had three solid seasons with the Washington Commanders but was traded to the San Francisco 49ers to be a backup running back behind Christian McCaffrey. He rushed for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries.

There are several solid options the Seahawks could start at running back, but Robinson is still raw and unproven. Putting him in the backfield with another unproven back, with a rookie, would be a lot for the Seahawks’ offense to develop. The Seahawks might have a plan for the team to trade for a veteran or find a surprise back, but as each day passes, the number of questions in the backfield grows.

