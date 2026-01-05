NFL analyst identifies the key to the Seattle Seahawks’ success in 2025

Christine Michael. Paul Richardson. Germain Ifedi. Malik McDowell. Ethan Pocic. Rashaad Penny. L.J. Collier. Marquise Blair. Darrell Taylor. D’Wayne Eskridge. Is it any wonder that the Seahawks slipped from Super Bowl contenders to last place in the NFC West with a list like that?

That list is a significant majority of Seattle’s haul from the first and second rounds of the draft from 2013 through 2021. Early picks, where you’re expected to find pro bowlers and long-term starters. The rounds where Seattle had, just a few years prior, found Russell Okung, Earl Thomas, Golden Tate and Bobby Wagner.

There were a few hits. Justin Britt was a workable center who earned a second contract in Seattle. Frank Clark had a nice run on his rookie deal. Jarran Reed has had a sneakily effective career as an interior defensive lineman. D.K. Metcalf gave six quality seasons. Jordyn Brooks was polarizing but highly productive during his time in Seattle.

But you can’t just hit some of the time with those picks if you want to stay on top. You need to hit, over and over again, or else your talent pool goes shallow in a hurry. Nailing late round picks is very rare, and quite often produces modest contributors even when it does work out. You need home runs, or else those singles tend to go to waste.

Things changed in 2022. Why things changed is a bit of a mystery. I have speculated that 2022 may have been the season where GM John Schneider was given more control over the reins of the team during draft season, taking power away from Pete Carroll, but we’ll likely never know for sure. But something definitely changed.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end L J Collier (91) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2). | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bucky Brooks of FOX Sports identifies this change as a primary reason why Seattle is at the top of the NFC right now. Ever since 2022, Seattle has definitively hit on almost all of their early round selections.

“Great teams nail their 1st and 2nd round picks. Those players are not only expected to be starters, but most of your Pro Bowl selections come from these rounds,” Brooks tweeted earlier this morning, retweeting “NFL Researcher”, who had put out a list of every player Seattle has drafted in the top two rounds since 2022.

Grey Zabel. Nick Emmanwori. Elijah Arroyo. Byron Murphy II. Devon Witherspoon. Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Derick Hall. Zach Charbonnet. Charles Cross. Boye Mafe. Kenneth Walker III. You’ve got thousand yard rushers, touchdown machines, three-time pro bowl cornerbacks, likely future OPOTYs, quality edge rushers, franchise left tackles, high-end starters. You got it all.

Only Elijah Arroyo has failed to make significant contributions to the Seahawks since arriving, and he hasn’t even had a full season to prove his worth yet. Even if he does end up being a miss, he’d be the only miss in a four year span. A remarkable run for any general manager, and one that will put your team at the top of the league.

“The ‘Hawks ascension in the NFC is directly related to their recent draft success,” Bucky Brooks adds. While Seattle has had success in free agency in recent years as well, like with Sam Darnold and DeMarcus Lawrence, it’s impossible to deny how big the role of the draft has been for Seattle getting back to the winner’s circle.

The talent pool has been refilled, and is practically overflowing in Seattle now. The team should benefit for years to come, as their biggest challenge will become keeping all of this talent together. Whether it’s the result of John Schneider finally getting the power, or wielding the power that he had in better ways, the effect is undeniable, and has resulted in 14-3.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

