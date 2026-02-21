Brian Fleury Isn't Reinventing The Wheel For Seahawks Super Bowl Offense

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has a hard job but an easy one at the same time.

Fleury has the task of keeping the Seahawks offense among the best in the NFL, but it should be easy with most of the players expected to return for the 2026 season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained that not much will change with Klint Kubiak going to the Las Vegas Raiders and Fleury taking over his post.

"He just did a phenomenal job," Macdonald said of Fleury via ESPN reporter Brady Henderson.

"I think his vision and what he believes in offensively ... was aligned with how we want it to. The principles and philosophy on how he goes about his business and how he coaches and what he wants from our offense, he took it straight out of our culture graphic."

Related: Buy the new Seahawks championship commemorative Sports Illustrated cover

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fleury Wants to Keep Seahawks Offense Similar

Fleury knows not to break something that doesn't need to be fixed, but he is going to add his stamp to the offense that wasn't there before.

"It looks very similar to the one that just won the Super Bowl," Fleury said via Henderson.

"It's more about how you play than what you actually are doing schematically. We're going to be fast and violent and aggressive in every way that we possibly can, put pressure on defenses both schematically and from a tempo standpoint, and always have that type of a mindset ... But there's also areas where we can supplement that with things that we've developed and done at San Francisco under Kyle that Klint wasn't there for or maybe didn't implement as much.

"... I think there's definitely areas where we can grow, some different ways that we can challenge the players that they should be looking forward to when they get back here."

The Niners also had one of the best offenses in the league last season, and Fleury's intricacies could create an even better product for Seattle than it had last year. On top of that, quarterback Sam Darnold is familiar with the Niners' offense, so it shouldn't be too hard for him to pick up the changes in Fleury's playbook.

Overall, it seems like a strong marriage between two successful minds that have the same goal of winning the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter