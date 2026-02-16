Brian Fleury Has Unique Path to Seahawks OC Job

The Seattle Seahawks have their offensive coordinator after watching Klint Kubiak join the Las Vegas Raiders as their head coach.

Enter Brian Fleury, who has been an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers since 2019. He has served in several roles under Kyle Shanahan, but now he is moving on and joining the Seahawks to keep their offense among the league's best.

RELATED: Buy the new Seahawks championship commemorative Sports Illustrated cover

San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fleury, like many offensive coordinators in the league, was a quarterback. He played for Maryland and Towson University. He went undrafted in 2003 but was not taken by any squad, nor did he sign an undrafted free agent agreement. He returned to Maryland as an intern and graduate assistant for two seasons before moving to Fairfield, Connecticut, to become Sacred Heart University's secondary coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in his second season and spent three years in that role.

Fleury returned to Towson in 2009 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, a position he held for four seasons. Fleury was then able to make the jump to the NFL to join the Buffalo Bills under new head coach Doug Marrone.

He then moved on to join the Cleveland Browns as a linebackers coach before transitioning to the front office as a research analyst with the Miami Dolphins 10 years ago. After one season with the Dolphins, he was promoted to the director of football research, a position he held for two seasons.

However, he got back on the sidelines with the Niners as their defensive quality control coach in 2019. Since then, Fleury has been with the Niners as a quality control coach, a tight ends coach, and, as of this past season, the run game coordinator.

The Niners saw a lot of success in the run game this past season with Christian McCaffrey, and Mike Macdonald was impressed with what he saw. Now Fleury gets the chance to be in his highest-ranking position in the NFL, and he gets to do it with a roster that just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy this past season.

San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Fleury before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

More Seahawks On SI Stories

Sam Darnold's Story is not Closed, but Remains Open for Another Title

Why the Seahawks Are Perfectly Positioned to Assemble a Dynasty

Ten Players to Watch This Offseason As The Seahawks Clear Cap Space

Seahawks 2026 Mock Draft Picks Impact EDGE Despite Medical Red Flags