What are the Two Biggest Questions Surrounding Nick Emmanwori's Injury?

At some point, we have to ask the question, “What are the Seattle Seahawks doing in practice?” With just a few days left until the Super Bowl LX matchup against the New England Patriots, star rookie nickel Nick Emmanwori has suffered a legitimate ankle injury.

This news sent a good portion of Seahawks Nation into a panic because he is a key figure for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. Emmanwori went down defending a pass, holding his ankle. He was able to walk off the field under his own power. He was also seen limping into the team hotel later Wednesday night without crutches or assistance.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said that Emmanwori will get a further look at his ankle, and the team will proceed from there. There are some immediate concerns the Seahawks have, but they’re not going to panic.

Meanwhile, there are two questions that they have to consider in their minds and in meetings until we know more about Emmanwori’s injury.

1. How serious is Emmanwori’s injury

This is the most uncertain question, as we know more later on Thursday. It isn’t a great sign that the young rookie injured his ankle with just days leading up to kickoff in the Super Bowl.

If there is any comfort, there are a few things to consider. It doesn’t look like his ankle injury is serious enough to be carried off the field, assisted, or need crutches to help him walk. With an ankle, those are actually positive signs.

This is similar to the oblique injury that quarterback Sam Darnold had shortly before the Seahawks’ Divisional Round matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers. He had the injury and still managed to play great against them and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

2. What happens if Emmanwori can’t play in the Super Bowl

There is a situation being so close to Sunday that Emmanwori might not be able to play in Super Bowl LX. This would be a tough problem for the Seahawks. Not only does Emmanwori play a pivotal position, but he is also one of the most versatile players on the team.

If he is out versus the Patriots, the Seahawks will utilize the ‘Next Man Up’ mentality they are proud of themselves towards. The Seahawks will likely move third-year Pro-Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon to nickel, where he has played for most of his career. This also means that Seattle will turn to Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe as the two outside cornerbacks.

There is also the possibility that the Seahawks initiate a three-safety look as opposed to a nickel, where Julian Love, Coby Bryant, and Ty Okada all take the field at the same time. Okada could be the loose safety that could play the nickel, or they could have Love or Okada play similarly to a linebacker, making it a traditional 4-3-4 look. Love or Okada plays on the strongside to help cover a tight end, running back, or slot receiver.

Let's not forget that Bryany was drafted as a cornerback by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Bryant might be the one to fill in at nickel or shift around the field. He could be the x-factor for the Seahawks anyway in this game.

There are too many unknowns to be overthinking about Emmanwori’s ankle injury when nobody knows the severity. If Emmanwori is healthy and won’t be slowed down, then it proves how much of a monster he is. If the injury is serious, the Seahawks can’t panic and utilize the many different scenarios they’ve created for a time like this.

