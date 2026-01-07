Could the Baltimore Ravens get revenge on the Seahawks two years after major move?

Several teams are having to change how they run their front office and their coaching staff after a disappointing season. Among them are the Baltimore Ravens (8-9), who made the tough decision to fire head coach John Harbaugh after accounting for their worst season since 2015.

The Ravens have been one of the most consistent playoff contenders under Harbaugh, and especially since they got quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore, however, is 3-5 under the Harbaugh and Jackson era and has only made one conference championship appearance. There were cracks settling for years for the Ravens, but one big factor may have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

Since the Seattle Seahawks hired former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be the head coach, the Ravens have been awful defensively. Baltimore went from having the third-best scoring defense in 2022 and first-best in 2023 under Macdonald to ninth-best (2024) and 18th-best scoring under Zach Orr.

It is something that many Ravens fans have not forgotten and wish the Ravens had never let go. Fast forward nearly two years, and the Ravens could be looking to grab one of the Seahawks’ top assistant coaches.

On Wednesday, the Ravens have requested to interview Seattle’s offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, for the open head coaching job. Kubiak is currently one of the most sought coaching candidates since Monday. He already has head coaching interview requests from the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA;Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) reacts with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In his lone season with the Seahawks, the team finished the regular season ranked third in the league in points per game (28.4), eighth in passing yards per game (228.1), and tied for 10th in rushing yards per game (123.3). Kubiak has turned the Seahawks’ offense from a one-dimessional offense to a hard-nosed running offense with the deep passing game.

The Ravens would be an excellent place for Kubiak to take over and utilize the offense that would have Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Baltimore is also the least dysfunctional team with a head coaching vacancy than Arizona, Cleveland, and Las Vegas.

There will be other great head coaching candidates throughout the next few weeks, including some surprise coaches and some at the collegiate level. Kubiak is going to attract interest to take over despite his light resume and his experience from hopping from one team to another since 2021.

The Seahawks are going to be serious contenders for the Super Bowl after securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed in large part to Kubiak’s development of one of the most efficient offenses in the league. Seattle should look to keep Kubiak as happy as possible this postseason or, at least, make sure they send Kubiak out with a title.

The Ravens would be the only team where if Kubiak left as a head coach, the organization and fans would be understanding.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks finish 2025 season in strong spot in NFL power rankings

Seattle Seahawks assistant serious candidate for Atlanta Falcons job

NFL analyst identifies key to Seattle Seahawks’ success in 2025