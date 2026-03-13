Seahawks Finalize Massive Changes to 2026 Coaching Staff

While general manager John Schneider was busy trying to retain as many of the Seattle Seahawks' top free agents as possible, head coach Mike Macdonald was working to finalize his 2026 coaching staff.

The notable departures were former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and his new offensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko, the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach in 2025.

That meant Macdonald had to bring in multiple new assistants, and reshuffle the titles of some existing coaches from last season's Super Bowl-winning staff.

Here's the entire coaching staff, per the team's website, with the new arrivals and title changes.

New Arrivals

Brian Fleury, offensive coordinator

Daniel Stern, pass-game strategist

Thomas Hammock, senior offensive assistant/running backs coach

Johnathan Williams, offensive assistant

Zachary Orr, inside linebackers coach

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Fleury watches the action in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Title changes

* former title in parentheses

Tyson Prince, quarterbacks coach (assistant wide receivers coach)

(assistant wide receivers coach) Jake Peetz, offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach (offensive pass game coordinator)

(offensive pass game coordinator) John Benton, senior offensive assistant/offensive line coach (offensive line coach)

(offensive line coach) Josh Bynes, outside linebackers coach (defensive assistant/linebackers coach)

(defensive assistant/linebackers coach) Chris Partridge, defensive run game coordinator (outside linebackers coach)

(outside linebackers coach) Kirk Olivadotti, senior defensive assistant (inside linebackers coach)

(inside linebackers coach) Justin Outten, run game coordinator (run game specialist/assistant offensive line coach)

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach John Benton talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Full Staff

Mike Macdonald (Head Coach)

Aden Durde (Defensive Coordinator)

Brian Fleury (Offensive Coordinator)

Jay Harbaugh (Special Teams Coordinator)

John Benton (Senior Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line)

Mack Brown (Tight Ends)

Josh Bynes (Outside Linebackers)

Michael Byrne (Assistant Tight Ends)

Rob Caprice (Defensive Assistant)

Keller Chryst (Defensive Quality Control)

Devin Fitzsimmons (Assistant Special Teams)

Leslie Frazier (Assistant Head Coach)

Thomas Garcia (Strength & Conditioning Assistant)

Thomas Hammock (Senior Offensive Assistant/Running Backs)

Justin Hinds (Defensive Line)

Jeff Howard (Safeties)

Frisman Jackson (Wide Receivers)

Ivan Lewis (Director of Player Performance & Development)

Quinshon Odom (Assistant Offensive Line)

Tim Ojeda (Strength & Conditioning Assistant)

Kirk Olivadotti (Senior Defensive Assistant)

Zach Orr (Inside Linebackers)

Justin Outten (Run Game Coordinator)

Chris Partridge (Defensive Run Game Coordinator)

Jake Peetz (Offensive Passing Game Coordinator / Quarterbacks)

Mark Philipp (Associate Head Strength & Conditioning)

Tyson Prince (Quarterbacks Coach)

Karl Scott (Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs)

Daniel Stern (Pass Game Strategist)

Neiko Thorpe (Defensive Assistant/Defensive Backs)

Danny van Dijk (Head Strength & Conditioning)

Johnathan Williams (Offensive Assistant)

Jamie Yanchar (Strength & Conditioning Assistant)

Orr, Hammock and Stern all previously worked with Macdonald in Baltimore during his decade with the Ravens. It's an experienced staff with a lot of carryover from a title-winning season. The fact that many coaches were able to get promotions was another plus for the staff.

Still, uncertainty remains around how the offense will adjust to a new offensive coordinator and whether Fleury can seamlessly step into a big role for the Seahawks.

