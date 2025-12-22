DK Metcalf altercation with fan dates back to time with Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been suspended without pay for the final two games of the regular season following an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan during the two teams' matchup on Sunday, Dec. 21.

Although the situation boiled over this time, with Metcalf appearing to grab the fan's shirt, pull him down and eventually shoving him back, the former Seattle Seahawks receiver reported the spectator to the Seahawks in 2024 when they visited the Lions in Week 4 of last season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The fan, who identified himself to the Detroit Free Press as Ryan Kennedy, has denied allegations that he "called Metcalf’s mom a derogatory word and called Metcalf 'something we both know you don’t call a black man,'" Pelissero reported.

Kennedy claims Metcalf was upset about being called his full legal name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.

The suspension was handed down based on the NFL policy that states “players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable,” per Pelissero.

Metcalf is appealing the suspension, which would force him to forfeit $555,556 in salary if it's upheld, per ESPN.

Pittsburgh, which sits at 9-6 overall, has a pair of in-division games to end the regular season against the Cleveland Browns (3-12) and Baltimore Ravens (7-8).

The Steelers will be left with a wide receiver corps that has little production for the team this season if Metcalf's suspension remains. Running back Kenneth Gainwell is the team's second-leading receiver (410 receiving yards), followed by tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Wide receivers Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty Miller and Calvin Austin III would need to step up in Metcalf's absence.

Metcalf had multiple on-field altercations that proved costly during his time with the Seahawks due to penalties, but he was never suspended while with the team. Seattle traded Metcalf to the Steelers this offseason after the former 2019 second-round pick requested a trade. Pittsburgh awarded Metcalf a new four-year, $132 million extension after the trade was completed.

In 15 games this season, Metcalf has totaled 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns. If he doesn't play again in the regular season, it would be the lowest single-season production total of Metcalf's career.

