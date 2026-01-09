Dream Seahawks trade target for 2026 undergoes successful surgery

The 2025 Seattle Seahawks have the best defense in the league, and are in the conversation for the best defense in franchise history. Given that, adding a star edge rusher like Maxx Crosby might sound a little bit unfair, or perhaps even un-necessary. In my view, however, it remains a match made in heaven, and the final piece to building a truly all-time great squad.

The Seahawks lack a true superstar pass rusher off the edge. Someone that can fall out of bed and generate pressure at will during pivotal moments. Their need for one is heavily mitigated by how dominant their ability is to collapse the pocket in the middle with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy, but we’re well beyond talking about need here. This is a want. A big want.

Wednesday night, Crosby tweeted about a successful surgery that he underwent shortly after the Raiders season ended, indicating he was expecting ‘200%’ recovery and his belief that Year 8 would be his greatest year yet. The surgery, taking place on his left knee, addresses an injury he suffered mid-season and played through before getting shut down with two games left.

Crosby made his displeasure on being shelved public, departing the Raiders facility immediately after getting told about the team’s decision, and then filming a video of him playing basketball at home. The Raiders were 2-13 at the time, season obviously long over, and were likely motivated by a desire to not exacerbate the injury in meaningless games before a pivotal offseason.

Maxx returned to the Raiders facility the following week, seemingly getting past his anger, but a potential offseason split remains a highly possible outcome. The Raiders, who hold the #1 pick in the 2026 draft, are effectively starting over with no head coach and needing a new quarterback, and Crosby may not be part of the plans for a rebuild.

The severity of the injury, and the timetable on recovery post-surgery, hasn’t been immediately made clear, although Crosby referred to it as ‘Clean Up’ in his tweet and there seems to be a belief that it’s largely minor. There’s every reason to believe he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season and be eligible to be traded this offseason.

The surgery, and injury that caused it, may depress his trade value slightly, compared to where it could have been back at the trade deadline, when it was believed that John Schneider made an attempt to trade for Crosby. The attempt fell short, possibly over a disagreement in compensation, but I expect Schneider to try again.

Crosby’s contract, despite having just been signed last offseason, remains highly tradable due to a lack of guaranteed money, leaving the Raiders with very little committed to him if he is moved. Sending him to a contender for additional picks to help in the rebuild makes sense, and I believe Seattle should be at the front of the line for his services this offseason.