Seahawks Need Backup Plan if Maxx Crosby Trade Fails

This offseason is a critical time for every team to rebuild its roster. For the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, there isn’t much rebuilding they must do. There are some positions to upgrade, and then prepare to re-sign or risk losing star running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Among the biggest luxuries the Seahawks can acquire is another reliable veteran edge rusher. Seattle has been linked to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby through a trade since the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. If the Raiders are unwilling to trade away Crosby, the Seahawks could go for another veteran edge rusher in Bradley Chubb.

Chubb is looking for last chance to win

Chubb will be 30 years old when the 2026 NFL Season starts. He has plenty left in the tank, especially after coming off a torn ACL injury he suffered nearly the end of the 2023 season. The injury forced him to miss all of 2024, but he returned for all 17 regular-season games this season. Chubb accumulated 47 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

He played well despite the Dolphins’ defense playing well, and with a depleted roster. It was well beyond time for the Dolphins to start their rebuild, which included the team releasing Chubb and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Chubb doesn’t have many more years in his career to account for 10 or more sacks a season.

He won’t be getting the big money he is used to get especially after Chubb’s inability to make a Pro-Bowl season since 2022 and lead the Dolphins to a playoff win, despite not being his fault.

Why the Seahawks could make the push for Chubb

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There could be a legitimate claim that the Dolphins wasted three years of Chubb’s peak athletic career while also tearing his ACL in a game that was a blowout. Chubb has to look at himself and ask where he could define the last bit of elite potential left. The Seahawks are a team that can utilize his skills and make Chubb a key part of the defense.

The Seahawks are looking to add another veteran pass rusher to their group, especially if Boye Mafe leaves via free agency. Seattle finished the regular season ranked sixth in the league in quarterback pressure (26.1%), third in total pressures (180), and tied for seventh in sacks accounted for (47).

Chubb had 48 pressures last season for one of the least efficient defenses in the league. He can easily boost his production with an elite defense and an elite coaching staff. He could play the opposite side of the edge from DeMarcus Lawrence, who came to Seattle in an effort to chase after a Super Bowl title and make the most out of the rest of his career. Chubb can do the same this offseason with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

