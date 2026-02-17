NFL Insider Says Seahawks Could Pursue Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade

Winning a Super Bowl is tough, and defending it can be nearly impossible. That's the task the Seattle Seahawks face in 2026 after they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle nearly pulled off this feat the last time they won a title, but came up one yard short. As was the case during those 'Legion of Boom' years, this Seattle team has the talent to contend for years to come. Even so, general manager John Schneider could look to make them even more dangerous.

During his latest Breer Report, Albert Breer said that the Seahawks could pursue Maxx Crosby in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He said that Crosby would be a good fit in Mike Macdonald's defense, and reminded us that the team did go after superstar players the last time their Super Bowl window was open.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The Seahawks, would they make sense? The Seahawks, if you remember, you go back to the Legion of Boom era, when they were in that championship window, they were very aggressive about going and getting veterans. They went and got Percy Harvin. They went and got Cliff Avril. They went and got Michael Bennett," Breer said.

"They continued to try to enhance the team they had while they were in that window. It would be no surprise to see John Schneider make a move. And certainly, I think Maxx Crosby would be a good fit in any defense, but Mike Macdonald's defense in particular."

Breer reporting the Seahawks are definitely still interested in Maxx Crosby.



Spitballing here but would be interesting if Schneider was willing to trade their 2026 1st + a player of need (like Shaheed or Mafe via tag & trade) https://t.co/gHMLd0gEud pic.twitter.com/Duof8ojWca — Chickens and Mentals Caretaker (@_danchu) February 16, 2026

Crosby grew frustrated with the team when they shut him down late in the 2025 season, and rumors have run wild about a potential trade this offseason. He’s expected to have plenty of suitors, with Seattle being listed as a team to watch.

Seahawks could easily afford Maxx Crosby's salary

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Unlike many teams interested in Crosby, Seattle has more than enough cap space to take on his salary. Spotrac estimates that the Seahawks are $63 million under the cap, giving them plenty of room to operate.

Crosby signed a three-year $106.5 million extension in 2025 and has a cap hit of $35.9 million this season.

