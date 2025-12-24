Early absence in practice likely means one key Seahawk remains out vs Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks have had a wild schedule over the last few weeks. After defeating the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 15, Seattle had to quickly prepare for the Los Angeles Rams four days later on Thursday Night Football.

After the tremendous 38-37 overtime win at home, the Seahawks had an extra set of days to heal up and prepare for the Week 17 road game at the Carolina Panthers. All this with Christmas sandwiched in between Week 16 and Week 17.

As a result, the Seahawks opted to practice on Tuesday in preparation for the Panthers so they can have Christmas Day off on Thursday. The league didn’t force the teams on Tuesday to release injury reports, which is why Seattle didn’t. There was one noticeable absence from practice, according to Tacoma News Tribune’s Greg Bell.