Eight Players the Seahawks Have Re-Signed That Fly Under the Radar

The Seattle Seahawks came into free agency wanting to bring back as many players as they did from last season's roster — and they are doing just that.

The Seahawks have signed eight players that were on the bottom third of the roster last season, but they could step up and provide depth if players get too hurt during the year. Here's a look at some players the Seahawks have brought back into the fold that have gone under the radar:

George Holani

Holani is back with the Seahawks, and he could compete for snaps with Emanuel Wilson, who signed with the team after playing three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Jake Bobo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bobo is back on a one-year deal. He only had two catches for 20 yards during the regular season, but he came up big in the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams when he caught a touchdown from quarterback Sam Darnold.

Brady Russell

Russell recorded 14 tackles on special teams last season and was captain for the Super Bowl. He is back on a two-year deal, where he will continue to do the dirty work behind the scenes.

Chris Stoll

Stoll has been the Seahawks' long snapper for the last three seasons, but he returns to the Seahawks on a two-year deal, fulfilling a small, but necessary role on the team.

Josh Jones

Jones played 14 games with the Seahawks last season on the offensive line, making three starts with the team. He will return to the Seahawks in a swing tackle role for the 2026 campaign in hopes of winning another Super Bowl.

AJ Finley

Finley spent the 2025 season on injured reserve with a knee ailment, but he played four games with the Seahawks back in 2024.

Brandon Pili

Pili went to USC and spent his first two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but he joined the Seahawks just in time to be part of their Super Bowl puzzle. He played 13 games last season, recording 12 tackles on special teams.

D'Anthony Bell

Bell played in 14 games with the Seahawks before being waived in late December. He was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers, but he is back in the pacific northwest with the Seahawks.

