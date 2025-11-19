ESPN analyst projects Seahawks select replacement to defensive starter in 2026 Draft
The Seattle Seahawks (7-3) have Super Bowl hopes this season, as there are still plenty of games left in the regular season. That doesn't mean they aren't looking into future moves to replace potential starters who could be leaving.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller revealed his latest mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft, coming out of a busy Week 11 on Sunday. While it is still too early to tell what college football stars are fully projected to land, this is a great indicator of what players to watch for.
Miller gets the trades out of the way for the first two picks and keeps the rest of the draft in normal positioning. He has the Seahawks making the selection at pick No. 27, which would place the Seahawks coming out of the divisional round of the playoffs. With the No. 27 pick, Miller has Seattle picking South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse.
Miller believes that Cisse’s playing attributes and his athleticism make him the perfect candidate to play in head coach Mike Macdonald’s secondary. Two main attributes that Miller likes about Cisse are his explosiveness and quickness to not only stay on his assigned pass-catcher, but also match their potential movements.
Cisse is in his first year with the Gamecocks after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at NC State. He spent his true freshman season playing 13 games as a role player and in several dime packages. In nine games in 2024, Cisse accounted for 28 total tackles and five pass breakups.
Cisse transferred to South Carolina, where he would have a pivotal role as one of the main cornerbacks. Through ten games played, he has accounted for 22 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble. He has allowed only seven completions on 23 targets this season.
Miller believes the Seahawks can draft Cisse and have him become the starting main cornerback, opposite Devon Witherspoon. He believes this will help replace Riq Woolen, who is set to become a free agent.
Josh Jobe is on a one-year; $2 million deal and might not be re-signed if the team has to work around contract extensions for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Charles Cross. Cisse could also be placed at the spot where Witherspoon is now, and he can go to slot cornerback. The Seahawks have plenty of options to make regarding their secondary if they decide to draft one of the top man coverage players in Cisse.
