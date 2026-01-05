Which Seahawk player should be next for extension after Charles Cross?

The Seattle Seahawks have some heavy-lifting ahead of them this offseason, with a number of their best young players eligible for free agency and a handful of others due for potential contract extensions. General manager John Schneider might have checked off the biggest box last night - both physically and financially - when he inked left tackle Charles Cross to a new four-year, $104.4 million deal.

The question now is, who's next?

Here are the three most likely candidates to be next in line to extend in Seattle.

1. Coby Bryant - Safety

Tennessee wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) is tackled a yard short of the end zone by Seattle safety Coby Bryant (8) and two other Seattle defenders late in the fourth quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryant has made a smooth transition to safety after the Seahawks chose the decorated college cornerback in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. It was widely reported that the team approached Bryant about a new deal prior to the 2025 season but were rebuffed. If the extension Quentin Lake just signed with the Los Angeles Rams is an indication of Bryant's potential market (three years, up to $42 million with $25.7 million guaranteed) it may be too rich for Seattle's liking when you consider everything else they need to address. That being said, at least one local beat reporter thinks Bryant is next in line, with Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune adding this little nugget to a thread on Twitter/X.

Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell's response when asked who might the next young Seattle player be to get a contract extension. | @gbellseattle on Twitter

2. Kenneth Walker III

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'ayir Brown (27) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The questions surrounding Walker's durability seem to have been answered, as he was able to play in all 17 games for the Seahawks this year, and seemed to get better as the year progressed. He came up big in the biggest games down the stretch, totalling 297 all-purpose yards in crucial wins against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in weeks 16 and 18 respectively. The Seahawks are intent on building their offense around an explosive running game, but Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. The question is how much is Seattle willing to pay when they have other contract issues at hand and another valuable back in Zach Charbonnet, who has another full year of contractual control? Buffalo RB James Cook's recent four-year, $46 million deal might be an indicator of Walker's market. Is that too rich for the Seahawks? Getting ahead of this early and working out a deal with Walker before the start of free agency may save them a few dollars, as long as Walker is willing for forego the open market.

3. Riq Woolen, Cornerback

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Questions about Woolen's technique and his willingness to be physical against the run have followed him ever since his splashy rookie season when he intercepted six passes, and his name was bandied about before this year's NFL trade deadline. But since then he's simply played the best football of his career. He's shutting down good receivers, avoiding penalties, and playing the run with a renewed intensity. Young cover corners with the kind of length and athleticism Woolen possesses are rare, and he'd likely command top-end money at the position should he hit free agency. Realistically; the $30 million-plus per year that Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. recently got isn't out of the question. Is that too much for him to remain a cog in Mike Macdonald's secondary? As is the case with Walker, getting out in front of this and convincing Woolen to sign before March may be their best chance to retain him.

Those aren't the only young players eligible for contract extensions in Seattle. Pass rusher Derek Hall will be entering into the final year of his deal and that's when the Seahawks like to pursue these deals. Beyond that, John Schneider certainly has an eye on the 2026 offseason when cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be eligible for what will surely be massive new contracts - making Schneider's decisions and maneuvers this offseason even more crucial.

Seahawks finish 2025 season in strong spot in NFL power rankings

Seattle Seahawks assistant serious candidate for Atlanta Falcons job

NFL analyst identifies key to Seattle Seahawks’ success in 2025