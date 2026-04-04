Five Free Agents The Seahawks Can Sign After The Draft

Free agency opened up nearly a month ago, and most of the players have signed. Most of the high profile ones, at least. But most is not all. There are still valuable, helpful players remaining on the market, and once the team is clear of the draft, there should be heavy consideration paid to signing them. Emphasis on ‘clear of the draft’ of course.

The Seahawks are clearly playing the compensatory draft pick game this offseason, letting good players go and signing cheap ones so they can get rewarded with extra selections in the 2027 draft. It’s a good strategy, and one that requires heavy discretion in free agency until after the draft. At that point, any signings have no effect on compensatory picks.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at who is left, while remembering that we still have a few weeks before the draft and some of these players could be gone by then.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller (24). | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

ED Von Miller

Has already made it clear that he feels like he committed a significant error when he had the opportunity to sign with the Seahawks last offseason but judged the Commanders as the team more likely to compete for a Super Bowl. If he wants a second chance at that decision, I’m game, even though he’s 37 years old and can’t do this forever.

The man played all seventeen games last season and put up nine sacks on a bad Washington team that usually played from behind. He seems to have some gas left in the tank, and athletic phenoms like Von tend to last longer in this league than you’d expect. He’s made plenty of money in this league and shouldn’t cost too much if he wants a do-over.

Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) swipes at New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10). | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Technically could be signed right now since he was released by the Titans earlier this offseason. It’s a little bit concerning that a two time super bowl champion corner who is still just 29 years old is unsigned after sitting on the market for so long, but his stint in Tennessee did go about as bad as bad can go, so I understand.

Maybe the Seahawks are the team to get him back to the level he was at in Kansas City. I still think this team needs one more veteran corner to give them the flexibility to not lean too heavily on a rookie who may not be ready for NFL action yet. Sneed has been a very good NFL player in the past, and if he can find a way to stay healthy should have another good season in him.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4). | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

ED Cameron Jordan

Still available after a fifteen year career in New Orleans, Jordan had double digit sacks last season on a bad Saints team. Maybe it’s an aberration, or the last gasp of a career that is winding down (he did total six sacks over his prior two seasons combined), but he’s the kind of EDGE rusher that Macdonald seems to gravitate towards.

The Seahawks are very unlikely to be able to address their EDGE issues in this draft. Rookie edge rushers often don’t do that much anyway, and the ones the Seahawks can get in this class are unlikely to be big contributors early on. They have to work through the available veterans to find a way to piece this together, and Jordan is a viable option.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RB Raheem Mostert

Tricky one here. The Seahawks still need some help at running back, and there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to find it in the draft, so there should be some kind of backup plan. And with the setup the team currently has, they need some speed. There isn’t exactly much left, but Raheem Mostert has been a successful speed back in this league for some time.

The problem is, he’s about to turn 34 years old and his big 2023 season is getting further and further in the rearview mirror. You could pivot to Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt, but it doesn’t feel like those guys really fit into what the team needs after Ken Walker’s departure. Basically, this team really needs to make sure they handle this during the draft.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) and Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) tackle New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26). | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ED Jadeveon Clowney

Technically, August is still after the draft, so this works. I wouldn’t expect Clowney to sign until just before the season starts so he can skip out on the offseason commitments. Last year he didn’t sign with the Dallas Cowboys until the season had already started. But when he showed up, he was good for them, so there’s every reason to believe he can still play.

Clowney is the kind of rusher that Macdonald likes, and had his best season under Macdonald in Baltimore, so the match is very sensible and logical. Clowney has yet to have that deep playoff run in his career, so giving him a chance at that would probably be appealing. If the Seahawks land Clowney between the draft and the start of the season, I’m a happy man.

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