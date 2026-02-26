Mike Macdonald Makes Gaudy Claim About Super Bowl Champion Seahawks

Both of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl victories have been highlighted by dominant defensive performances. In both Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks' opponents have relied on garbage time touchdowns to make the score look slightly more respectable.

Even if the 43-8 victory at the end of the 2013-14 season was more impressive, the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in 2025-26 was another dominant performance.

New England was completely unable to do anything outside of two drives, and the Seahawks sacked Drake Maye six times while forcing three turnovers. They blew out the 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round and were only susceptible to the Rams in the latter half of the season.

Still, in those games against Los Angeles, Seattle's offense did enough to get the win. Macdonald thinks this Seahawks team needs to be recognized among the all-time best title-winning teams.

"I take a lot of pride in delivering that to our fans and to the 12s," Macdonald told Rich Eisen when asked about what the Super Bowl victory meant to the Seattle community. "Take me and the coaches out of it, but what our players did, this team … the 2025-26 Seattle Seahawks, I think, deserve to be recognized as one of the all-time great teams, great performances.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; The video board after the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I mean, find me a stat and compare it to everybody else. But that’s important in the history books, and our guys deserve that recognition, I think."

According to DVOA, which "measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent," per the website, this Seahawks team was the sixth-best in NFL history.

That was apparent in the Super Bowl win, and the defense made that especially clear in Super Bowl LX. It also affirms Macdonald's claims, and not just on the defensive side. DVOA says that the Seahawks were one of the best teams of all time on both sides of the ball.

It's not a far-fetched claim. Saying New England was one of the worst Super Bowl runner-ups in history discredits what the Seahawks achieved, especially since they beat the Rams, one of the best DVOA squads in history, twice in the latter part of the season and in the playoffs.

