Grey Zabel given positive grade in Analyst's first round rookie grade assessment

The Seattle Seahawks knew they had the beginning of a championship-contending roster last season and had an opportunity to build on it. The Seahawks made the tough but right decision to move on from quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to go for Sam Darnold.

Ultimately, the Seahawks recognize that their biggest opportunity to improve their offense and roster lies in enhancing the offensive line. They found a great opportunity with the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as the Seahawks drafted former North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel.

It was an easy decision to insert Zabel in the starting lineup and have him develop throughout the offseason and the regular season. The interior offensive line play has been bad for the past few seasons and needed some support. While Zabel has had some ups and downs this season, it is clear he is the right player for the Seahawks.

The team and fans aren’t the only ones who think Zabel is the right player for the starting left guard. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks analyzed and graded all 32 first-round picks from the 2025 draft, including Zabel, who was graded at a B.

Zabel is one of 18 players that Brooks graded out with a B. He is also one of six offensive linemen who have been graded out with a B or better. There were eight total offensive linemen drafted in the first round in a potentially generational offensive line draft class.

Brooks has noticed more stability with the Seahawks’ offensive line, including consistency in protecting the pocket and creating running lanes. He complemented Zabel as a mauler/brawler with a great motor to push his blocks to the second level of the defense or to the outside on screens or run plays.

In 15 games played, Zabel has allowed only two sacks and four quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus. There are still areas in his game where he has to improve, but he has shown great promise and willingness to grow in his rookie season.

This season, the Seahawks are ranked second in the league in points per game (29.5), sixth in passing yards per game (238.1), and 21st in rushing yards per game (116.9). Seattle is more determined to run the ball this year under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak than last year. To do so, the offensive line needed to be more stable. The team has found more stability under the blocking of Zabel.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Tom Brady’s new rankings finally admit the obvious about the Seahawks

What Seattle Seahawks star Byron Murphy said about his Pro Bowl snub

Mike Macdonald earns some overdue consideration for Coach of the Year