Why Seahawks GM John Schneider 'Hates' Free Agency Waiting Period

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is getting ready to start wheeling and dealing as he tries to lead the build for the best roster possible ahead of the 2026 season.

Schneider recently spoke in an interview about what life is like leading up to the start of free agency.

"I hate this time of year where people are talking about, 'Well, he's not worth this, he's not worth that,'" Schneider said in an interview with Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton.

"We don't look at it as worth. It's, what's the guy's value for us? His value around the league, that's that; what's his value for us and how do we fit that into our budget, to keeping the whole 70 together. Having the best 53-man roster, the best 70 guys, what does that look like in totality?"

Schneider Shares Seahawks Approach to Free Agency

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a bit different playing from ahead than behind going into free agency, but Schneider's spring should look a little different from last year after trading wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Geno Smith.

"Ranking players, this guy's better than that player, that's more for the draft, really," Schneider said.

"This is more, how can we maximize his earning power as well as keeping as many people together as we possibly can? It's trying to keep as many people happy as we possibly can and maximizing guys' earning power, and still having cap room, a little bit of cash for when you get to the trade deadline so you can still do things at that type of year because then you have a little bit better feel for where you're going and what your team looks like."

On top of that, it's difficult breaking up a group that accomplished so much together, but it's part of the business. All 32 NFL teams have to go through it at some point during the year.

"Your empathy level at this time of year is through the roof," Schneider said.

"There's so many amazing people that take of these guys, the trainers, people in the cafeteria, the equipment staff, video… There's this cool bond you have, and it's just hard. But at some point, you have to make these decisions and keep putting the best 70 players together and moving forward."

Over the next couple of weeks, the Seahawks will move closer towards figuring out what that group of 70 players looks like for the 53-man roster and the practice squad. The hope is that the Seahawks will field a group that's competitive enough to possibly win their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

