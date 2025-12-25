Tom Brady's new power rankings finally admit the obvious about Seattle Seahawks
In this story:
It only took 16 weeks of the NFL season, a 12-3 record, five consecutive wins and last week's thrilling overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams to do it, but - finally - the Seattle Seahawks are winning over their skeptics.
Right, Tom Brady?
MORE: NFL analyst throwing support behind Seahawks' JSN for NFL MVP
The seven-time Super Bowl champ and FOX lead analyst has doubted the Seahawks all season. But this week, for the first time all season, he's giving Seattle its due in his own power rankings.
"We know who the good teams are," Brady said. "Over the next month we're going to find out who the great ones are."
After the Seahawks' improbable 38-37 win over the Rams, Brady slid L.A. down to No. 6, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (5), Denver Broncos (4), Buffalo Bills (3), Jacksonville Jaguars (2) and ...
Seahawks, No. 1.
"I can admit, I was a little slow to come around on this team," Brady says. "But they've proven their worth. The only question surrounding this team might be those uniforms. Are you feeling the Oregon vibes?"
MORE: NFL experts outline 'dream' ending to Seahawks' season
Not sure the dig at Seattle's green helmets from Week 16 was necessary, but the 12s will embrace the lofty ranking nonetheless.
The Seahawks go for something much more important than power rankings - the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs - Sunday when they visit the Carolina Panthers.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks restored to glory in latest NFL power rankings
DK Metcalf reminds everyone why the Seahawks had to move on
Seahawks’ stunning comeback changes the math in NFC West
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt