How Seahawks have a tough, but capable task of stopping 49ers' Christian McCaffrey

Only one team stands in the way of the Seattle Seahawks (13-3) from the NFC West Divisional title and the top prize in the NFC, the No. 1 seed. The Seahawks must go on the road Saturday to take on the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) in a winner-take-all situation.

The 49ers have been decimated on defense with injuries, but their offense remains mostly intact. They have been relying heavily on the explosive and dynamic playmaking of running back Christian McCaffrey to get them to good wins.

McCaffrey ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries while catching four receptions for 41 yards in the 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

It is now the Seahawks’ turn to attempt to shut down McCaffrey on Saturday. He has had some good performances in his seven games versus Seattle, rushing for 727 yards and seven touchdowns on 138 carries and 44 receptions for 363 yards and a touchdown, according to Statmuse. This goes back to his second season in the league in 2018.

When playing against a Seahawks’ defense coached by head coach Mike Macdonald, McCaffrey hasn’t been as effective. In Week 11 of last season and Week 1 of this season, McCaffrey has combined for 148 yards for an average of 3.6 yards per carry and 13 receptions for 100 yards. The Seahawks have been limited to no touchdowns in either of the last two games.

Macdonald knows how to limit an opposing offense’s best player. This Seahawks team is incredibly efficient at spreading defenders throughout the field and eliminating open spaces. They are also fast to react to plays unfolding, making efficient open-field tackles, and are aggressive at getting to the ball or forcing a turnover.

It is a key reason why the Seahawks have three Pro Bowlers on defense this season, with some more as alternates. The Seahawks are ranked second in the league in points allowed per game (18.1).

McCaffrey is so dynamic and explosive, he can make big plays in a lot of different ways. He is an efficient inside runner; he can turn and speed past defenders at the line of scrimmage on outside runs, he is a shifty back in screen plays, and, finally, he can even line up as an outside receiver and be a reliable pass-catcher.

The Seahawks have two of the best, if not the best, interior defensive tackles in Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II to clog up the running lanes. They also have many reliable defenders who can chase the ball-carrier on outside runs. Finally, the Seahawks have efficient coverage players who can press and contain a pass-catcher or stay with them on diverse routes.

Seattle is a much-improved team overall since losing at home in Week 1 to San Francisco 17-13. They are more explosive and adaptable on offense, and their defense is elite. This is going to be a tough game for both teams, but the Seahawks have been wanting revenge since the first game of the season, and they love the challenge, which includes McCaffrey.

