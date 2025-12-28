NFL hands two Seahawks players ridiculous fines from Week 16 Rams game

It’s another week, and the NFL handed down its fines to all teams where illegal or unnecessary plays occur. Outside of the suspension of outside linebacker Derick Hall, the Seattle Seahawks had two players fined for their actions on the field in Week 16's home 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV was fined $11,593 for an unnecessary roughness/late hit in one of the running plays versus the Rams. This comes as Rams running back Jarquez Hunter ran a stretch play to the outside and was met with a wall of Seahawks defenders. As the pile was progressing, Jones jumped on top of the pile in an effort to stop the play.

Seahawks Week 16 fines:



Ernest Jones IV -- $11,593 for unnecessary roughness; late hit



Ty Okada -- $5,722 for hit on defenseless player



1st clip here is play that got Ernest (13) fined. Second clip is the Okada play. pic.twitter.com/uWfkrglnZ1

This fine could be one of the least argued, although the lack of a whistle to blow the play dead seemed to show a Seahawks defender needed to stop the play. Jones is one of the most aggressive and tenacious defenders on the Seahawks’ defense. He wanted to win the play, even if he knew he couldn’t jump on the pile.

There was another defender for Seattle who was fined for their actions on the field. If there was a chance to challenge a fine ruling, it would be the $5,722 fine from safety Ty Okada for a hit on a defenseless player.

On that play, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found tight end Terrance Ferguson on a deep pass to the left side of the field, covered only by linebacker Drake Thomas. Right as Ferguson made the catch, Okada hit him hard, causing a tackle on the play, but not before he was able to make a big gain.

Okada read the play, but couldn’t be there in time for the pass breakups. As for the late hit in question, it should not result in a fine or penalty. By the time Ferguson made the reception, he was already starting to run upfield more for a potential touchdown, which should easily be regarded as a tackle. Okada made a drive-saving tackle while the play was active.

The fine on Jones is understandable, but the referees have to do a better job of blowing a play dead if that is the case. As for Okada, that is a bad fine to place on him and not against the rules to make a tackle in-bounds while the pass-catcher was still up. If this fine is supposed to send a message to defenders in the league, it is easily sending the wrong message.

