All Seahawks

NFL hands two Seahawks players ridiculous fines from Week 16 Rams game

The NFL is reaching on some of these fines to the Seahawks
Michael Hanich|
Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

It’s another week, and the NFL handed down its fines to all teams where illegal or unnecessary plays occur. Outside of the suspension of outside linebacker Derick Hall, the Seattle Seahawks had two players fined for their actions on the field in Week 16's home 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV was fined $11,593 for an unnecessary roughness/late hit in one of the running plays versus the Rams. This comes as Rams running back Jarquez Hunter ran a stretch play to the outside and was met with a wall of Seahawks defenders. As the pile was progressing, Jones jumped on top of the pile in an effort to stop the play.

Published
Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

Share on XFollow MichaelHanich
Home/Seahawks News