How the MNF Falcons win is good news for the Seattle Seahawks

The race for the postseason requires little to no setbacks as seeding and division titles are on the line. It wasn’t long ago that the Los Angeles Rams were easily the favorites, not only in the NFC but for a Super Bowl title. On Monday, the Rams went on the road to rebound from their Week 18 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta forced Los Angeles to turn the ball over three times and couldn’t mentally compose themselves as the Falcons shocked the Rams 27-24. The Falcons are already eliminated from postseason contention, but this outcome has huge implications for the playoffs, including helping the Rams’ rivals, the Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Rams losing, the #Seahawks will have the bye as No. 1 seed or play NFC South winner in wild card round.

Los Angeles is now slated for the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. That leaves the No. 5 seed to be given for the loser of the Seahawks at 49ers this upcoming Saturday, where they’ll face the NFC South Divisional winner between the Carolina Panthers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The winner of the game will secure the No. 1 seed, which includes a first-round bye and a home-field advantage.

This likely means the Rams will go on the road to take on the reigning champs in the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently the No. 3 seed. The Rams previously lost to the Eagles 33-26 on the road in Week 3 despite having a 26-7 lead at the beginning of the third quarter.

The Seahawks took care of business on Sunday on the road, beating the Carolina Panthers 27-10. It wasn’t a great game for most of the offense, including quarterback Sam Darnold, who had two turnovers and accounted for a QBR of 25.3. The offensive star of the game was running back Zach Charbonnet, who rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Seattle’s defense, however, had another stellar game as it suffocated Carolina’s offense, led by quarterback Bryce Young. The Seahawks held the Panthers to 139 total yards and allowed them to convert only 1-of-11 on third downs. They limited Young to completing 14-of-24 of his passes for 54 yards, an interception, and a QBR of 18.3.

The Seahawks will have one final big test in Week 18 at the 49ers, who defeated the Chicago Bears 42-38 in a shootout. Offensively, the 49ers are still stout without a true number one receiver. Their defense, however, has been hit hard with some unfortunate injuries, including defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.

Seattle will be confident no matter what playoff seeding they get, but the top prize of the NFC and the NFC West Divisional title is right there to take.

