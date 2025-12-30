All Seahawks

How the MNF Falcons win is good news for the Seattle Seahawks

The Falcons did the Seahawks and 49ers a big favor.
Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The race for the postseason requires little to no setbacks as seeding and division titles are on the line. It wasn’t long ago that the Los Angeles Rams were easily the favorites, not only in the NFC but for a Super Bowl title. On Monday, the Rams went on the road to rebound from their Week 18 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta forced Los Angeles to turn the ball over three times and couldn’t mentally compose themselves as the Falcons shocked the Rams 27-24. The Falcons are already eliminated from postseason contention, but this outcome has huge implications for the playoffs, including helping the Rams’ rivals, the Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

