NFC West leaders remain hot, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. Panthers

It’s a clash of division leaders owning one-game leads. The 12-3 Seattle Seahawks, who have already clinched their first playoff berth since 2022, are ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, both sitting with 11-4 marks and both playoff bound. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are 8-7, one game ahead of the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dave Canales’s club has won seven of its last 11 games after a 1-3 start. The Panthers have alternated wins and losses in their last nine games. Carolina’s defense is vastly improved from a year ago, and third-year quarterback Bryce Young is playing his best football of the season.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s current five-game winning streak is the longest by the team since then-head coach Pete Carroll led the club to a 5-0 start in 2020. The team finished 12-4 that season and won the NFC West, which marks the last time the Seahawks captured a division title. A win over the Panthers would raise the team’s record to 13-3, tying the franchise record for victories in a season set in both 2005 (lost Super Bowl XL) and 2013 (won Super Bowl XLVIII).

Seahawks vs. Panthers History

Including playoffs, the Seahawks have more than doubled the Panthers’ win total in this series via an 11-5 overall advantage. That includes a 37-27 win in 2023 at Lumen Field in the most recent clash between these clubs. Dating back to 2016, the Seahawks have won four of the last five meetings, including a 30-24 victory in 2019 in the club’s last appearance at Charlotte.

Panthers’ Run Defense Has a Major Challenge

Seattle’s ground game has enjoyed a solid second-half. In the team’s first eight outings, it averaged 103.9 yards per game rushing and was limited to fewer than 100 yards four times. In their last seven contests, Klint Kubiak’s offense has run for 131.8 yards game and been held below the century mark just once.

Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young has been highly efficient as of late, and has done an excellent job of taking care of the football after having his share of turnover issues early on. After throwing nine picks and losing four fumbles in his first 11 outings in 2025, Young has not given up the ball in three straight games.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ CB Devon Witherspoon

Panthers’ wideout Tetairoa McMillan is a strong candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He’s totaled 65 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns, all team highs. On Sunday, he will be dealing with one of the league’s top secondaries featuring Devon Witherspoon, who is Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked corner.

Dave Canales’s team has just as many takeaways (18) as turnover this season. However, the number to focus on is the Panthers’ 13 interceptions (2 of those returned for TDs), four more than the team managed in all of 2024. Coincidentally, Seattle’s Sam Darnold has been picked off 13 times this season.

