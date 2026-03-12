Instant Grade: Seahawks Sign Potential Kenneth Walker III Successor in Emanuel Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are adding to their backfield by signing running back Emanuel Wilson from the Green Bay Packers.

The move comes just days after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, forcing the Seahawks to find some reinforcements at the running back position. Wilson provides that relief, but it remains to be seen if he can truly be a starter for the Seahawks offense.

Wilson, who turns 27 in May, has just two starts in his career, both of which came this past season for the Packers. In the past two seasons combined, Wilson has ran for 998 yards and seven touchdowns, giving him potential to break out if given the opportunity by the Seahawks.

Wilson Signing Leaves Mystery For Seahawks

The Wilson signing has potential to be one of the steals of the offseason, but in no way should the Seahawks be done in trying to upgrade at the position. The team is still looking for someone that can be a true lead back with Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL.

The Seahawks also have George Holani returning on a one-year deal. He served as Walker's backup after Charbonnet tore his ACL in the divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

As of now, the Seahawks have just two running backs on the roster that could be featured in Week 1 in Wilson and Holani. That simply won't be enough to match the production the team had this past season.

The Seahawks could have gone out and signed a player with more starting experience, like Najee Harris or Kareem Hunt. However, the team is bringing Wilson into the fold, which means there is a good chance the team will target the potential starting running back in the draft next month.

It's a risk adding a player like Wilson instead of someone more established, but this move gives the Seahawks some flexibility to work with moving forward. They can give Wilson an opportunity to have a larger role than he had with the Packers while allowing a potential rookie to have an easy path towards the top of the depth chart.

It's a signing that gets the Seahawks closer to where they want to be, but not across the finish line.

