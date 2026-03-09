Seahawks Lose Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are accepting the reality of losing running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

Less than an hour into the league's legal tampering period, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Walker has agreed to a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III is signing with the Chiefs, sources tell The Insiders.



A payday and a new home for the Super Bowl MVP on a deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @nessmugrabi of @aurasportsgroup. pic.twitter.com/sbKLBV0Ef3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Walker Agrees to Deal With Chiefs

With Walker heading to the Chiefs, it puts the Seahawks in position to add another running back, either through free agency or the draft.

The move isn't necessarily a surprise considering the fact that the Seahawks were only willing to pay a certain amount of money that likely was surpassed by the Chiefs. The Seahawks were willing to sign Walker to a deal that was around $10 million per season, but the Chiefs had the cap space to beat that number with a three-year, $45 million contract, which makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

The Chiefs were in need of adding some star power to the run game, and they do so by getting the best running back on the market.

In four seasons with the Seahawks, Walker ran for 3,555 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also caught 133 passes for 1,005 yards and two touchdowns through the air. This past season, Walker had 1,027 yards and five touchdowns, along with 31 receptions for 282 yards.

It won't be easy for the Seahawks to find a replacement for Walker. He was a consistent running back for four years and his presence will definitely be missed in the offense. Naturally, it would make sense for Zach Charbonnet to take over for Walker as the team's starting running back, but his torn ACL will keep him out for at least the first part of the season.

This means the Seahawks need to find another option, whether it be in free agency or the draft. The team already agreed to terms with George Holani, but the Seahawks will likely be looking for more. It's likely that the Seahawks will look at running backs in this year's draft class, but with only four picks to work with, Seattle has to make sure it absolutely nails its pick because this could be the starter for years to come.

Walker's deal with the Chiefs cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT.

