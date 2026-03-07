Why Seahawks Won't Re-Sign CB Riq Woolen

The Seattle Seahawks have a big decision to make in the coming days when it comes to cornerback Riq Woolen and his free agency.

Woolen is one of the top free agents for the Seahawks, but there is reason to believe that he has played his final down with Seattle.

"Woolen, a 2022 fifth-round pick, tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie. Inconsistency has plagued Woolen since his impressive rookie campaign. He bounced back from early struggles in 2025. Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider recently said Woolen had a nice season after a shaky start," former NFL agent Joel Corry wrote on CBS Sports.

"Woolen's rare size (6-4 and 210 pounds) and speed (4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash) for a cornerback could make him an intriguing option in free agency. There are some red flags. Woolen's nine penalties, including three for taunting, were tied for fifth most among cornerbacks last season."

Woolen Unlikely to Return to Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen celebrates following an NFC Divisional Round game. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Woolen and the Seahawks coaching staff butted heads at points during last season, and it was evidenced by his removal from the starting lineup. Woolen lost his starting spot in Week 10 and was simply a role player for the second half of the season.

Woolen is a very talented cornerback, and he would likely start on most teams in the NFL. The problem with the Seahawks is that it is a very deep position group. He will likely be offered more money by teams other than the Seahawks than what Seattle would offer him.

The Seahawks have several other free agents to take care of, and the other is that they likely don't value him as highly as other teams do.

Woolen began his career with the Seahawks like he was shot out of a cannon, earning Pro Bowl honors and some Defensive Rookie of the Year votes. He also was tied for the league lead in interceptions with six.

However, Woolen was unable to match that production in his final three seasons with the Seahawks. Seattle is better served to sign Coby Bryant or Josh Jobe at a smaller price tag than Woolen, which is likely to happen once the team hits free agency next week.

