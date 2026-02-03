Mike Macdonald Has Great Response to Hypothetical Super Bowl Question

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are preparing for Super Bowl LX, and a huge part of this includes their media availability the week prior. For Seattle, players and coaches seem as though they have been enjoying this time, including head coach Mike Macdonald.

While fielding questions, Macdonald was asked a "hypothetical" question, which was in reference to the last time Seattle was vying for a title. Also against the Patriots, Seattle lost Super Bowl XLIX 28-24 after an interception by Russell Wilson in the end zone. That entire scenario was brought up when Macdonald was asked what he would do if it was second-and-goal from the one-yard line with 26 seconds left, while trailing by four.

MORE: John Schneider Reflects Sam Darnold's Attitude After Turnovers and Mistakes

Macdonald didn't miss a beat, responding with a question of his own.

"Is Beast Mode in the backfield?"

This led to a follow-up question, with reporters asking if Macdonald would give Beast Mode (Marshawn Lynch) a call and have him suit up. The head coach said, "That's within the realm of possibilities."

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was asked what he’d do if it’s 2nd-and-goal from the 1-yard line, with 26 seconds left and down by four…



“Is Beast Mode in the backfield?” 💀



(🎥 @BussinWTB)



pic.twitter.com/SYftPiFF2x https://t.co/zM5gtkKcpm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2026

Seahawks should be going for Super Bowl win No. 3

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch runs with the football in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Of course, Beast Mode wasn't given the ball in the real-life scenario, as the Seahawks decided to dial up a pass for Wilson. His attempt was picked off by Malcolm Butler, sealing the comeback win for the Patriots.

Seattle had a 10-point lead in the third quarter, after going up 24-14. New England responded with 14 unanswered points, but the Seahawks moved the ball to the one-yard line with a chance to win.

MORE: Justin Jefferson Believes Vikings Were Better Off With Seahawks' Sam Darnold

It seemed to be in the bag with one-yard for Lynch being all but guaranteed. If he got the touchdown, the Seahawks would have pulled off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, and cemented themselves as a true dynasty.

Instead, the playcall went down as one of the worst in Super Bowl history, and put an unfortunate stain on Pete Carroll's tenure. It also means they won't be going for their third title this weekend, but instead, looking for a measure of revenge from the frustrating loss so many years ago.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ranking candidates to replace Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Why the NFL fined Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen $5 million

Jeff Bezos + three other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks