How Open is the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl Window?

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015. The last time they won the NFC Championship and made an appearance in the Super Bowl was Super Bowl XLIX, when they fell to the New England Patriots 28-24 thanks to the interception thrown by then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Not many expected the Seahawks to make it to the Super Bowl in their second year under Mike Macdonald as the head coach. Macdonald changed the culture of the Seahawks so quickly and efficiently, especially since the franchise loved then-head coach Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks are back after an 11-year hiatus from a Super Bowl appearance, but haven’t been irrelevant. Since the loss in Super Bowl XLIX, Seattle has accumulated an overall record of 111-69-1 with seven appearances in the postseason. They’ve also had seven where they've accounted for 10 or more wins.

In 2014, the Seahawks dominated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII for their first-ever Super Bowl title. The only other time they played in a Super Bowl was in 2006 in Super XL when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From 2005 to 2026, the Seahawks have accumulated an overall record of 202-138-1, which is 68%. They’ve been to the playoffs 14 times during that span, including this season, but they’ve only had one Super Bowl title.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks could get their second title if they defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on February 8th. They’ve been incredibly successful in the regular season, but have been somewhat underwhelming in the postseason, even with the Legion of Boom.

Seattle has an incredibly talented offense, defense, and special teams with great talent throughout the field. They have a great mix of veterans, young stars, developing young players, and a smart and tenacious coaching staff led by Macdonald. It also helps to have one of the best team-building front offices, led by general manager John Schneider. The Seahawks have to strike while the iron is hot for their Super Bowl chances, which might not be long.

This is a team and a roster that is capable of a few Super Bowl titles. The biggest concern is the rest of the league. The NFC as a whole is loaded with great talent, including some who are still developing. The Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers are young, developing teams. There are also the current stars in the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Philadelphia Eagles that find ways to get to the Super Bowl.

The AFC is always up-and-down with momentum, but they have young teams as well that remain a threat. This is a rare postseason that doesn’t have the Kansas City or the Baltimore Ravens.

Overall, the Seahawks have one of the best and deepest rosters in the league, an elite coaching staff, and a reliable front office. The key is take advantage while the moment is theirs. If they take Super Bowl LX, they should be competitive for years, especially once Matthew Stafford retires.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is 28 years old, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are still in their third elite seasons. These are examples of how timely and important the Seahawks to take advantage of multiple title runs.

