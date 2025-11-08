Mike Macdonald reveals Seahawks' plans for Rashid Shaheed's debut
The Seattle Seahawks (6-2) have gone from one of the most underrated teams in the league to a Super Bowl contender after the Week 9 road win over the Washington Commanders. The Seahawks will come into Week 10 with a target on their back as they host the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) on Sunday. It will be a big week for the Seahawks, but it's also a big week for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
Shaheed is making his debut for Seattle after being traded from the New Orleans Saints before Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline passed. He is more than excited to contribute to a team that has legitimate playoff chances, even if he won’t be the number one pass-catcher.
Throughout the preparations for the Cardinals, the Seahawks have been utilizing the explosive playmaker on offense at receiver and on special teams as a return specialist. He has already made a connection with special team coordinator Jay Harbaugh. Shaheed was already familiar with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s offense after working together last season in New Orleans.
Seahawks fans are looking forward to seeing how Shaheed will contribute to the team on offense or special teams. After Friday’s practice, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald addressed the media on many topics, but the topic of Shaheed was early and often.
Get ready for Rashid Shaheed debuting at wide receiver AND in the kick-return game for the #Seahawks Sunday vs Arizona.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 7, 2025
That’s the gist from coach Mike Macdonald. He’s got the game plan down, even if he doesn’t yet know the entire playbook. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/19d3bZKGEB
"He's doing great. He just keeps attacking it. He's in one of those deals where he's done a great job so far, and the prep work won't stop until all the way through gametime."
When asked about how much Shaheed will play, Macdonald didn’t give out a full answer, as it is still undetermined how he will play on offense.
"I'm not sure, to put a number on it. It's different because you're only learning the game plan plays. We have a plan for him, but can't wait to see him play. He's done a great job."
Macdonald did insist that Shaheed will be a key contributor in the return game, especially with rookie wide receiver/return specialist Tory Horton doubtful due to a shin/groin injury. Even if Horton plays, Shaheed will likely take Horton’s place as the team’s returner.
The Seahawks had a battle to the finish with the Cardinals earlier this season in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. Seattle came out with the 23-20 road win. Seattle took a 14-3 lead at halftime on the road before allowing them to come back behind a sluggish offensive performance in the second half.
The saving grace for the Seahawks was a second-half emergence from quarterback Sam Darnold and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had four receptions for 79 yards. The Cardinals put JSN on lockdown, but other pass-catchers bailed out the offense in the first half.
The Seahawks have been much more explosive since that Week 4 game and now have the capability of using Shaheed.
The Cardinals have allowed 105 yards on punt returns this season. They have allowed an average of 11.6 yards per punt return, sixth most in the league. Shaheed could make an immediate big impact for the Seahawks on Sunday against the Cardinals.
