Rashid Shaheed adds lethal speed for the Seattle Seahawks on offense & special teams
The Seattle Seahawks have added another weapon to their young and talented roster. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seahawks have traded for wide receiver/kick returner Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.
Shaheed (six-foot, 180 pounds) played his college ball at Weber State and then went undrafted. He was pickedup by the Saints as a rookie UDFA and he quickly proved to be a potent weapon.
In 42 career games with New Orleans, he totaled 138 catches, 2,055 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Shaheed has also made a big impact on special teams, where he's scored multiple touchdowns as a punt returner and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023.
The first and most obvious thing that Shaheed offers is speed for Seattle's deep passing game. Sam Darnold has been the league's best thrower of 20+ yards over the last season and a half, and adding another vertical threat helps double down on that dynamic.
Another important asset Shaheed brings to the table is familiarity. He spent last season working under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak when he held the same position for the Saints, so Shaheed should not need any time to get accustomed to the scheme and can make an impact right away.
Shaheed should slot as the team's No. 4 wide receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and rookie Tory Horton. There's also more than enough gas here for him to be used as a horizontal weapon on jet sweeps and reverses, adding another element to Kubiak's offense.
This is a good addition for the Seahawks, but we have a distinct feeling that they aren't done making moves yet. Another big deal for a defensive superstar before the trade deadline is a real possibility.
