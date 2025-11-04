NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed
We are officially in one of the busiest days in the regular season, as most teams are active in the NFL trade deadline. Among the teams that are active in the trade deadline are the Seattle Seahawks, who took their first shot at a trade to give quarterback Sam Darnold a new, fast weapon. The Seahawks traded a fourth and fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
Many experts knew the Seahawks would be aggressive in the trade deadline, but not many thought it was going to be for a pass-catcher. This trade comes at an interesting time for the Seahawks, as they have depth issues with three receivers out, including veteran Cooper Kupp.
While the Seahawks are happy with Jaxon-Smith and some young players, they see something big in Shaheed. There are concerns with a new receiver being added to a team during the trade deadline, but those concerns are reduced thanks to the relationship already developed between him and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was with the Saints for the same position last season.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport talked about the price it took for the Seahawks to trade for Shaheed and the connection already established with Kubiak.
NFL Network on Rashid Shaheed trade
From our breaking news segment: The #Seahawks get their No. 1 target, trading for #Saints WR Rashid Shaheed in a reunion. pic.twitter.com/A4tjbXz3s1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2025
"You see Shaheed go for a 4 and 5. There are teams that can make mistakes in free agency, you can make mistakes in the trade deadline. You sorta wonder, 'how many of these things sorta pay off?' Well, one way to know if a player is going to fit in the system is if you have literally the same offensive coordinator that he had in the previous year. That's where Seattle is; they've been looking for a fast receiver. My understanding is, this has always been the target; they know what Klint Kubiak and Rashid Shaheed can do, they know how he can take the top off the defense, and I get the sense they're looking pretty forward to it in Seattle over there."
Shaheed had his breakout year in 2023, stepping up in the wake of Chris Olave's injury. In 15 games played, Shaheed caught 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned 25 punts for 339 yards and a touchdown and 18 kickoffs for 384 yards.
Last year, in his one year working with Kubiak, Shaheed caught 20 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns before injuries limited him to playing in six games. He also rushed for 29 yards on six rushes.
It is no secret that when he is on the field, Shaheed is one of the fastest, most electrifying receivers in the league. Having a fast receiver like Shaheed opposite the league's leading receiver and one of the best route-runners in JSN will make Darnold a happy quarterback.
This is a type of move that is needed if the Seahawks need speed. Shaheed can take jet sweeps, screens, and be the team's leading returner, having experience under Kubiak in New Orleans. With a more stable offensive line, quarterback, and offensive system, Shaheed's trade to the Seahawks could be one of the most impactful moves at the trade deadline.
