Seattle Seahawks updated depth chart following Rashid Shaheed blockbuster
The Seattle Seahawks just made a huge blockbuster move. With Sam Darnold playing at an MVP level but with WR depth fairly thin, the Hawks went out and added Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints. He's been one of the best deep threats in the NFL and a quality return man.
The Seahawks have a superstar in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and then some complementary pieces like Cooper Kupp. Rookie Tory Horton has been good, too, so where does Shaheed fit in? Here's what the updated depth chart could look like.
Seahawks depth chart at WR after Rashid Shaheed trade
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the undisputed number one. The Seahawks could trade for virtually anyone, and that would remain true. Behind him, offseason acquisition Cooper Kupp hasn't been great, but he's not likely to be bumped down. For now, he's hurt, but once he's back, he'll likely be WR2 again.
This is where things get interesting. Tory Horton has been very good as WR3 in his rookie season, but Shaheed might snag that role. If the Seahawks still like Horton over Shaheed, that wouldn't be a surprise, but either way, the former Saint is WR3 or 4.
Where he might really make an impact is on special teams. Shaheed has been an All-Pro returner before, and he's been solid again this year. Without a dominant player at either kick or punt return, Shaheed fits right in.
With new kickoff rules, a kick returner is actually a fairly valuable commodity, so it's no surprise that the Seahawks went out and got one for their roster. There aren't many better that are available.
Plus, Shaheed reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and he brings a ton of speed to the offense. He might not be getting fed targets, but you can expect Kubiak to manufacture touches for him, and he'll make the most out of his opportunities.
The Seahawks will likely get him up to speed this week and have him play in limited capacity this weekend before unleashing him fully in the future. Either way, the Seahawks just added a whole new wrinkle to one of the league's best offenses. Shaheed will be a welcome addition for Sam Darnold and his WR teammates.
