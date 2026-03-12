Seahawks Re-Sign Brandon Pili, Bolster Interior Defensive Front

The Seattle Seahawks have nearly re-signed all the guys that they want back from the Super Bowl LX-winning squad.

Seattle and defensive tackle Brandon Pili agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million deal on Thursday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, keeping the entirety of the team's league-best defensive front intact.

While Pili wasn't a big name on the Seahawks' defense, he was a steady fill-in and rotational player who played a bigger role than most realized.

Pili played 152 defensive snaps in the regular season (18%) at the end of the defensive line rotation. He finished the season with 12 tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games played (one start).

Keeping a consistent player on a cheap deal is exactly what Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider want to get the best 70-man roster possible.

