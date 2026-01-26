Sam Darnold, Seahawks advance to Super Bowl LX to face Patriots

For the first time in over a decade, the Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the Super Bowl.

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks’ offensive stars sealed a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game to advance — putting an end to a three-game saga against the Rams during the 2025 season that the Seahawks narrowly took two games in.

The Seahawks put together an 11-play drive that drained 4.5 minutes off the clock after the Rams turned it over on downs with a chance to take a late lead. That left the Rams less than 30 seconds and no timeouts to try and get a touchdown. Puka Nacua was tackled in bounds by cornerback Devon Witherspoon to end it.

It was the defense all season, and through the first game of the playoffs. In the final game before Super Bowl LX, Sam Darnold and the offense came through to seal the deal.

What a finish. The Seahawks are headed to Super Bowl LX. pic.twitter.com/3TdWHhCDPY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2026

Through muffed punts by the Rams that gifted the Seahawks a key touchdown and a Riq Woolen taunting penalty that injected life back into the floundering Rams, Seattle emerged in a back-and-forth game that was never certain until it was over.

The Seahawks will face the same opponent they faced at the end of the 2014-15 season, the last time they reached the Super Bowl. New England won that game 28-24 to prevent Seattle from securing consecutive NFL titles.

Seattle now heads into a bye week during the Pro Bowl. The Patriots await on the other side, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

