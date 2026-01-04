Mike Macdonald zigs instead of zags on first drive, Seahawks suffer result

In the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest regular-season game in more than a decade, and arguably ever, a strong start led to a disappointing result on the team’s first offensive possession.

The Seahawks fumbled points on their opening drive, forgoing a field goal from the 49ers’ 4-yard line. Seattle compiled a 12-play, 66-yard drive to start the game, but it ended in a way that goes against Mike Macdonald’s typical philosophy.

After Sam Darnold was sacked from San Francisco’s 1-yard line to the 12, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and head coach Mike Macdonald opted for a different strategy.

They ran it on third down, picking up four yards, and went for it on fourth. Darnold missed Cooper Kupp in the end zone, giving the 49ers the ball on their own 4-yard line.

It was a different approach from the Seahawks, who had attempted a league-low 11 fourth-down attempts entering the game. In an incredible year for kicker Jason Myers (NFL-high 39 made field goal attempts), Macdonald seems to always take the three points.

The Seahawks' offense has struggled in the first half as of late, which is why Macdonald may have wanted to go for the early touchdown. But it was still a curveball.

Still, it was an encouraging drive from Seattle. It may not have ended well, but it was a quality possession from the team, and it pinned the 49ers deep in their own territory.

