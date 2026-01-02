Multiple Seahawks executives pegged as potential GM candidates

The 2025 NFL regular season is nearing a close, and as they do every year, multiple franchises will be searching for a reset in both the front office and at head coach positions.

Generally, candidates for either of those role groups come from teams that were successful the year before. With the Seattle Seahawks sitting at 13-3 and vying for a first-round bye in the NFC playoff landscape, a few of the team's top executives could soon be on the move.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted two Seahawks front office members who could be general manager candidates, as well as a former Seattle staffer, among a host of other names to watch.

Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley

Teasley has been with the Seahawks for 12 seasons and is in his second year as the assistant GM. He previously was the director of pro personnel for five seasons and has spent time in two other scouting positions with the franchise.

"Given the Seahawks’ resurgence under Macdonald, and Teasley’s part in the roster reset after the Russell Wilson trade, it’s pretty easy to see where he’d get a look," Breer wrote. "What others will find, those in Seattle would tell you, is a highly organized worker who’s seen every piece of how Schneider does the job."

Luckily for the Seahawks, they would still have Schneider. But an NFL franchise needs as many quality eyes scouting the college ranks as possible.

Seahawks VP of player acquisition Matt Berry

It's Berry's first year in his current role, but he previously spent eight seasons as the Seahawks' director of college scouting. He has experience as a regional scout with the Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons as well. Berry's tenure in Seattle predates even the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era.

Berry has previously been in the conversation for general manager jobs around the league as well.

"He was promoted last year and now works with long-time, respected exec Trent Kirchner to coordinate the pro and college scouting departments in Seattle," Breer wrote. "The team’s recent surge under new coach Mike Macdonald should help him a year after the Titans interviewed him for their GM job."

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds

Dodds was with the Seahawks from 2007-16, rising all the way to the senior personnel executive role for his final two years with the team. The Colts offered him a job as their vice president of player personnel in 2017, and he was promoted to assistant GM the next year.

"He was once a key piece of John Schneider’s staff in building a champion with the Pete Carroll Seahawks, and he’s been in on just about every decision that Chris Ballard has made in Indy over the last nine years," Breer wrote. "That respect has been reflected in the number of teams that have shown interest in him. He was a finalist for the Tennessee job last year. If you’re looking for an old-school scout who’ll be blunt and honest about your team to do the job, Dodds is your guy."

