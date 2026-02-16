This Seahawks Position Group's Leap Among Biggest Reasons Behind Super Bowl Win

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold played his most efficient football late in his final four outings in 2025. The team’s ground attack kicked into high gear during the second half of 2025, and running back Kenneth Walker III earned Super Bowl LX honors. The defense emerged as a fierce unit, and Mike Macdonald’s club allowed the fewest points in the league.

The Seahawks are NFL champions for the second time in their 50-year history. They physically dominated the upstart New England Patriots, limiting Mike Vrabel’s team to 79 yards on the ground. They sacked second-year quarterback Drake Maye six times and forced three turnovers. Meanwhile, Macdonald’s club ran for 141 yards, won the time of possession battle (33:11 to 26:49), while Darnold was sacked only once in a convincing 29-13 victory.

While the defense defined the team's success, the offensive line's improvement may have been the biggest reason behind the Seahawks' overall growth.

Seattle's Offensive Line Deserves a Bigger Pat on the Back

There’s lot of credit to go around. But somewhat overlooked was Seattle’s offensive line in 2025. There’s still a lot of room for growth, but this unit has made massive strides considering where they ranked the previous four seasons.

First, this breakdown by Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday, who ranked Seattle’s offensive front the 15th-best in the NFL in 2025.

“After finishing dead last in 2024,” explained Buday, “the Seahawks' offensive line was the 14th-best pass-blocking unit this regular season. The unit gave up 137 pressures, including 13 sacks—tied for the second fewest in the league—on 526 pass plays. As a result, their 85.7 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating ranked 14th in the NFL.”

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass as guards Grey Zabel (76) and Josh Jones (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“First-round pick Grey Zabel endured some growing pains in his first NFL season,” added Buday, “but Seattle’s left guard saved his best for last. Zabel earned a 93.5 PFF overall grade in Week 18, which led all offensive linemen for the week.”

Buday had his usual praise for left tackle Charles Cross, although there was this small disclaimer. “Cross started the season well, but his play declined later in the year. Regardless, he still earned a 76.9 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked 19th among all offensive tackles.”

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's Still Room For Improvement by the Seahawks' OL

Yes, the 15th spot is somewhat in the middle of the pack, which may suggest mediocrity. However, it’s worth noting that Seattle’s offensive front was ranked next-to-last the previous season, 28th in the league in 2023, 27th in 2022, and 25th in ’21. Buday notes that Zabel, center Jalen Sundell, and right guard Anthony Bradford were regarded as this unit’s “weakest links.”

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Abraham Lucas (72) and guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could there be changes this offseason up front? In any case, credit must also go to new offensive line coach John Benton, who came to Seattle last offseason with Klint Kubiak (from New Orleans) and apparently will remain with Macdonald’s team.

Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider has only nine potential unrestricted free agents to contend with this offseason. None of those are offensive linemen, but that doesn’t mean that he and the reigning champs won’t look to upgrade this improving unit.

