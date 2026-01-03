Seahawks split between offense and defense in 2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Week 18 will be the last time for some teams that were not lucky or good enough to make a run in the playoffs. 14 teams will compete for a Super Bowl title in the playoffs, including the Seattle Seahawks (13-3).

The 18 teams left out of the playoffs will begin an early process to reload their teams and build a better roster. One way to do so is through the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to start on April 23rd. Teams will be able to select some of the best collegiate stars through a seven-round process.

This first mock draft is an early rendition before the order for teams to pick is truly set. The order and draft process were determined through a mock draft simulation from ProFootballNetwork, and only the four picks currently owned by the Seahawks were selected.

Here is the first Mock Draft for the 2026 NFL Draft:

Round 1; 32nd overall pick - cornerback Brandon Cisse (South Carolina)

The Seahawks have some decisions to make defensively regarding some of the incoming free agents. Seattle only has two cornerbacks under contract, including Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett. This means cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe are set to be free agents. Safeties COby Bryant and Ty Okada will also be free agents.

The Seahawks will attempt to keep some of the potentially departing secondary players, but among the players who are likely to leave is Woolen. The Seahawks need a reliable lockdown cornerback who has great flashes of athleticism and playmaking.

Seattle could look at the same system where rookie safety/nickel Nick Emmanwori came from. In Cisse’s one season at South Carolina this season, he has accounted for 27 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble.

He has the tanibles and movesets to be a day one starter. He will need to be more confident in press coverage, but he has the speed and athleticism to stay with his assigned receiver. Cisse is the 18th-ranked prospect in the draft class, according to PFF.

Round 2; 64th overall pick - center Parker Brailsford (Alabama)

The Seahawks have tried to make it work with mid-round draft picks and one-year rentals like Jalen Sundell to see if he was the long-term answer at the starting center. It is time for the Seahawks to find a real long-term starter.

They are likely to address the interior offensive line with their first offensive pick of the draft. Seattle had a great first start to improve the interior by selecting Grey Zabel in the first round, but more needs to be done to make a stable and reliable offensive line.

Brailsford should be considered one of the best center prospects in the 2026 draft. Brailsford was an All-Conference player when he was at Washington and Alabama. What he lacks in ideal height, he makes up for with athleticism, ability to stay on blocks, climb to the second-level of the defense, and his leadership.

Finally, he is an incredibly efficient zone-blocker who had his least effective year this season under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Sound familiar? Brailsford could be an impact day one starter along the offensive line.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Round 3; 96th overall pick - edge rusher Zion Young (Missouri)

The Seahawks will need to rebuild role edge rushers with Boye Mafe set to be a free agent. If they wanted to save $12 million in salary cap, they could also let Uchenna Nwosu go, but that’s for the front office to decide.

The Seahawks are eighth in the league in sacks accounted for (44) and fifth in pressure percentage (26.1%). If the Seahawks want to get more impact pass rush from the outside, they could turn to the draft.

There are several options the Seahawks could look into, but one solid selection would be the highly durable and experienced Zion Young. In 46 games played, Young has accumulated 131 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles.

In 13 games this season, Young has accounted for 42 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He has great size at 6-5, 262 pounds, sets the edge well and avoids getting reached on runs, and has great push, which goes great with his arm length. He will have an excellent mention in DeMarcus Lawrence.

Round 6; 185th overall pick - running back Raleek Brown (Arizona State)

Seattle could see a serious change at running back this offseason. The Seahawks want to keep the duo-tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, but Walker is set to be a free agent this offseason. While Walker doesn’t mind the split reps at first, he may decide to go for greener pastures of potentially more carries.

The Seahawks will need to be ready for whatever happens. Meanwhile, their depth players have seen some injuries, including two running backs on IR with season-ending injuries. The need for a potential starter and depth grows.

Raleek Brown isn’t going to be the starting running back, but he could be just as valuable. With the way that the Seahawks have revitalized this year and throughout the season, Brown could see some significant carries if he could have a productive training camp and a whole offseason of building.

